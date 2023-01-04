Report: Dolphins to sign Mike Glennon to practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2023, 10:45 AM EST
New York Giants v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

The Dolphins have not named a starting quarterback for Week 18, but they’re preparing for the possibility that they will be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater when they face the Jets.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins will sign veteran Mike Glennon to their practice squad. The move would give them a backup to Skylar Thompson if the rookie winds up starting the regular season finale.

Glennon started four games for the Giants last year, but has not been in the league this season. He’s also spent time with the Jaguars, Raiders, Cardinals, Bears, and Buccaneers since entering the league as a 2013 third-round pick in Tampa.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team is preparing for Bridgewater or Thompson to start and that there is no timeline for Tagovailoa to be under consideration to play after suffering a concussion on Christmas.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Report: Dolphins to sign Mike Glennon to practice squad

  1. The Dolphins are Glennon’s 7th NFL team in 10 years.. He has made a fortune working along the margins. Not a bad way to go.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.