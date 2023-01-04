Report: Panthers owner David Tepper, Jim Harbaugh talk about coaching position

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2023, 9:01 AM EST
Two of the three teams with 2023 coaching vacancies have expressed interest in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

First, it was the Broncos. Now, it’s the Panthers.

Per multiple reports (including Charlotte Sports Live and the Associated Press), team owner David Tepper has spoken to Harbaugh regarding the vacant head-coaching position.

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on October 10, less than a month into his third season. Steve Wilks has served as the interim coach. Tepper said upon giving the assignment to Wilks that he would get the position going forward in 2023 if the does an “incredible” job.

Wilks arguably has. But Tepper has seemed to be very interested in waving a magic wand to make his team into a contender, whether by acquiring a franchise quarterback (he has continuously failed in that regard) to hiring a great head coach (he’s 0-for-1 there).

It will be interesting to see whether the Broncos and Panthers both actively pursue Harbaugh, given that the Walton-Penner Wal-Mart conglomerate and Tepper are the two richest ownership groups in the NFL — and there’s no salary cap when it comes to hiring coaches.

  2. Is there any legitimate argument against keeping Wilks as the head coach at this point? Could anyone have done better than he has with what he’s had this season?
    If they get rid of him it wouldn’t be the first time a team got rid of an interim coach that brought his team back from the brink. How has that worked out for the Raider though?
    Sometimes it’s best just to not overthink these things.

  3. Why would he go to that dumpster fire? He’s going a an organization with a qb.

  4. I look forward to someone hiring Harbaugh, having a few successful years (but no championships), then having the whole thing crash down because of personality conflicts.

  5. I’d stay at Michigan where you can control the program. In the NFL, you have to rely on there to evaluate and draft the players. Unless you are given complete control over the personnel department, it’s better to stay at Michigan. Bo Schembechler never left Michigan for an NFL job, and he had many opportunities to do so. Nick Saban hasn’t left Alabama. Some of the college jobs are better than most pro jobs. Michigan is one of them. Especially if you’re beating Ohio State every year.

  7. There isn’t a Niner fan anywhere that doesn’t love coach Harbaugh. Jed York set the franchise back five years by inexplicably choosing to keep Trent Baalke instead of him. I hope he gets another shot in the NFL because he 100% deserves it.

  9. Wait I thought he just used the NFL as leverage to negotiate a big long term deal with Michigan last year?

    Jim must have commitment issues

  11. I wonder if Tepper – with his $16 billion – has made a contribution to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive?

