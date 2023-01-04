Report: Panthers owner David Tepper, Jim Harbaugh talk about coaching position

USA TODAY Sports

Two of the three teams with 2023 coaching vacancies have expressed interest in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

First, it was the Broncos. Now, it’s the Panthers.

Per multiple reports (including Charlotte Sports Live and the Associated Press), team owner David Tepper has spoken to Harbaugh regarding the vacant head-coaching position.

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on October 10, less than a month into his third season. Steve Wilks has served as the interim coach. Tepper said upon giving the assignment to Wilks that he would get the position going forward in 2023 if the does an “incredible” job.

Wilks arguably has. But Tepper has seemed to be very interested in waving a magic wand to make his team into a contender, whether by acquiring a franchise quarterback (he has continuously failed in that regard) to hiring a great head coach (he’s 0-for-1 there).

It will be interesting to see whether the Broncos and Panthers both actively pursue Harbaugh, given that the Walton-Penner Wal-Mart conglomerate and Tepper are the two richest ownership groups in the NFL — and there’s no salary cap when it comes to hiring coaches.