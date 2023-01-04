Report: Taylor Heinicke to start, Sam Howell to play for Commanders in Week 18

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2023, 9:22 AM EST
The Commanders are reportedly making another quarterback change.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are expected to turn back to Taylor Heinicke as their starter for their season finale against the Cowboys. Heinicke started nine straight games before being benched last week after an 0-2-1 streak.

Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz for last Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Head coach Ron Rivera said after the game that he did not regret starting Wentz, who threw three interceptions in a loss that helped eliminate the Commanders from playoff contention, but that he had not made a call about who to start against Dallas.

Fowler also reports that the Commanders plan to get fifth-round pick Sam Howell playing time in Week 18. Howell has not played at all in the regular season and some will likely wonder why the team would not give him the entire game given how much they’ve already seen from Heinicke this season.

6 responses to “Report: Taylor Heinicke to start, Sam Howell to play for Commanders in Week 18

  1. so Wentz is a goner.. once again.

    Watching Nick Foles do all the heavy lifting during the eagles super bowl run really got to him.

  2. I don’t understand Ron Rivera. On a weekly basis he had a front-row seat to see his QBs work and while I understood the need for Heineke to play, he stood tall on that decision even when Wentz returned from injury. But, when the chips were down, he decided to go with Wentz?

    I’d be looking to backfill him – the Jeff Fisher clone is not worth the headaches.

  3. So, in 2023, Carson Wentz will be on his 4th team in 4 years? Give it up already, Wentz. It’s pretty clear he can’t play NFL quarterback. I doubt anyone will invite him to camp next year. What can he possibly contribute to a team? Even Sam Bradford lasted in the NFL longer than Wentz. And Chris Simms still has Carson Wentz rated above Jalen Hurts… just to put perspective on credibility when judging his lists of top NFL players and draft picks.

  4. Thank you Wentz for coming back just long enough to allow the Brownies to beat you and give my team hope. At least you’re good for something.

  5. I always thought Rivera was a good leader and decent coach. But how on EARTH do you look at Carson Wentz and think he’s gonna give your team a ‘spark’?? At what point ever has Wentz been that guy?

  6. Add to this the fact that Rivera had no clue that the team was eliminated from the playoffs. It stopped him right in his tracks at his post-game presser. The Wentz decision was bad enough, but how does a head coach not know where his team stands playoff-wise in week 17?

