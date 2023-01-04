Sam Howell will start for Commanders in Week 18

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 4, 2023, 1:34 PM EST
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Earlier on Wednesday, a report indicated the Commanders were switching back to Taylor Heinicke to start their final game of the season against the Cowboys.

We now know that the report was wrong.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced in his Wednesday press conference that rookie Sam Howell will be QB1 for the team’s season finale.

Heinicke will serve as the backup while Carson Wentz has been demoted to the No. 3 quarterback after starting last week’s loss to Cleveland.

Rivera noted that Heinicke would likely get the start if Washington had not been eliminated in the postseason race. And that first career starts tend to be a bit of a circus in certain situations.

“At the end of the day, at some point, if Sam ever gets an opportunity to be a starter, this would be the chance — why not get it over with now and go from there?” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “But the most important thing is we’re really intrigued in terms of watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”

The Commanders selected Howell with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. He has not made an appearance so far this season, but he did complete 62.3 percent of his passes for 547 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the preseason. He also rushed for 94 yards with a pair of TDs.

Wentz heads back to the bench after posting a 31.4 passer rating and three picks in Week 17. The Commanders were eliminated from the playoffs after losing and the other Sunday results.

Heinicke went 5-3-1 as a starter this season, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,859 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Sam Howell will start for Commanders in Week 18

  1. The report wasn’t wrong. Rivera got hammered in the short time that report was available, and after not knowing they were eliminated from the playoffs last week, he decided more bad press wasn’t needed and changed his mind. Riverboat Ron has to go.

  2. Wentz was demoted to number 3? Seems like he was always the number 3 QB on that team.

  4. I get why a team would not want heinicke as a long term answer. But, what are you expecting from heinicke? Heinicke is the baseball equivalent of a quad-A player. Too good for the minors, not good enough for the show. His stats are decent, he’s better than wentz, and he’s your best option and you’re not really competing like you think you are. Go with heinicke and yourselves and us a whole lot of time.

  5. Might as well see what they have. I can’t imagine they start next season with either Wentz or Heinicke as the starter, so it will be Howell or some new free agent they think can reclaim some potential they once had.

  6. Makes more sense this way. If Howell starts and it’s a disaster they can always throw in Hiney. If Hiney went in and lit it up was only gonna make Rivera look worse for last week’s decision to start Wentz.

  7. Riverboat Ron is done. He really screwed the pouch by going back to Wentz against the will of the team and not knowing that loss would eliminate them from the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.