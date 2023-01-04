Thaddeus Moss works out for Steelers

January 4, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Steelers worked out tight end Thaddeus Moss on Tuesday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Moss is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

He has spent time with the Commanders and Bengals in two seasons but has yet to play a regular-season game. Moss was active for the Bengals’ game against the Steelers last November but injured his hamstring in pregame warmups.

Moss went undrafted in 2020 out of LSU, signing with Washington.

Offensive lineman Mike Panasiuk also worked out for the Steelers on Tuesday. He has spent time on the Panthers’ practice squad as a defensive tackle.

1 responses to “Thaddeus Moss works out for Steelers

  1. I truly believe that he just needs to get in a game to prove himself. He has great hands and is a tall target. Needs work blocking, but training up blocking receivers seems to be right in the Steelers wheelhouse.

