Troy Vincent doesn’t rule out postponement of Patriots-Bills game

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2023, 4:16 PM EST
NFL: AUG 26 Preseason - Bills at Panthers
Getty Images

The NFL still hasn’t decided whether, or when, the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals will resume. There’s another dilemma potentially looming for the league.

During a Wednesday afternoon conference call regarding the Damar Hamlin situation, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent didn’t rule out the possibility of postponing the Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Bills, if Bills players and coaches aren’t ready to proceed.

“We have not had that discussion,” Vincent said regarding the possibility of postponing the Buffalo game. “It’s really important that we just keep the pulse of the coach and the players, and don’t get in front of that. And we’ll allow Sean [McDermott] and his team and his staff and his players, which are the most important thing here, to guide this, if we have to make that decision collectively with the club.”

On one hand, it would be very hard to envision the Bills not playing on Week 18, when they quite possibly will never finish their Week 17 game. On the other hand, it’s impossible to expect the Bills players and coaches to proceed, if they aren’t ready to play.

Really, who would expect them to? They experienced a trauma that may not heal to the point at which they can properly gather themselves and play football again only six days later. If they can process their feelings and properly and safely perform, that’s great. If they can’t, that’s a decision that someone will have to make at the appropriate time.

Time continues to be the key word. As Steve Miller said, time keeping on slipping, slipping, slipping into the future. At some point, time makes decisions for you.

Permalink 73 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

73 responses to “Troy Vincent doesn’t rule out postponement of Patriots-Bills game

  4. We’re all pulling for #3, but most people don’t get to take a week off because a colleague had a heart attack. Toughen up. Come on.

  5. I’m sorry, nothing but best wishes for a speedy recovery. But no. Life goes on. People tragically die everyday with no news coverage. Kids sadly die everyday. It was right to stop the game. But this weeks games and future games being postponed? Absolutely not. If you don’t want to play then that’s fine, just forfeit. But the world does not stop.

  6. Got to play the games at some point, or what, forfeit?

    You can’t just keep moving things out. Lost a coworker to a car accident once, everyone was devastated. We were all back to work in a few days. Life goes on, as bad as that sounds

  7. “It’s really important that we just keep the pulse of the coach and the players…”

    Really?

  8. So league Bills not playing basically eliminates Pats who, as of today, are in.

    This season risks turning into a farce from a competitive perspective. I get the Bills situation and I’m not downplaying that. But we can walk and chew gum at same time and say if they have a no contest for this game and the Bengals game, the playoffs have been completely spoiled from a competitive perspective and we get to realm as asking if an asterisk is needed.

  9. In 2009 Chris Henry died on December 17th, the Bengals played the chargers in LA on the 20th went to Chris’s funeral on the 22nd in New Orleans and played Kansas City at Paul Brown stadium on December 27th.

  10. Suck it up buttercups! I’ve witnessed a coworker die on the job and we were given the option for counseling…. and zero days off paid

  12. We get it, it’s a bad situation but you need to move on at some point. You’re getting paid millions of dollars to play football. You can’t hold the entire season hostage over something like this.

  13. On the one hand: amazing to hear the NFL and analysts using words like “trauma” and “mental health” to acknowledge the real experiences these men suffer.

    On the other hand: breaks my heart that we only hear this when it happens in prime time. The NFL didn’t care when a former chiefs player shot his girlfriend and then himself. They didn’t care when the Bengals had to play (and lose) two days after Chris Henry died. They didn’t care when over twenty women suffered from sexual assault. The NFL doesn’t care when tragedy strikes in private.

  14. Sorry but so the Pats & Bills then have a short week for Playoffs? No Bills can’t play then they forfeit the game unless the NFL is gonna give a bye week before wildcard weekend instead.

  15. It’s time to get back to work. Talk to military people who watch their colleagues get injured or die and they keep going. They don’t get paid millions. Try canceling that bengals game and get ready for about 70000 refunds and a lot of lawsuits.

  16. they have the capability to forfeit the game if they do not think they are ready for it

  17. We have had colleauges at work who have collapsed and passed away in front of all of us. It was a shocking thing to see. However we were not sent home and work was not canceled. This is part of life and something you need to deal with. Society today is so soft and fragile today. People cannot handle things. They are upset if someone says something they don’t agree with or if someone looks cross eyed at them. Toughen up. Life moves on.

  18. I’m really surprised this is even a consideration…to me it’s a payback for the “5 minute” to get ready to play fiasco.

  19. necessaryroughness says:
    January 4, 2023 at 4:21 pm

    We’re all pulling for #3, but most people don’t get to take a week off because a colleague had a heart attack. Toughen up. Come on.
    40
    17
    Rate This
    ____________

    It depends. If you have a traumatic event at work. Most employers give you X # of days off. I think bereavement leave is 4 days. This is an ongoing event. I side with the Bills here, if they’re forced to play, they should be given an expanded roster allowing all practice squad players to be active.

  20. The bills and bengals both willingly forfeit that game, and as such they both need to take a loss for that game. If they don’t like it, they can sit out the postseason and let them play each other in the preseason next year.

  21. Wow!!! Teammate dies on field and is revived in front of his “brothers” and team is expected to return to play within the week.

    Some cold & heartless individuals out there.

    Let’s allow the team to process their emotions especially since it’s not even 48 hours since the incident.

  22. I am speechless . So if a co-worker is severely injured at a utility company substation from an electrical shock does the utility company stop producing electricity and send everyone home to deal with it? Ladies and gentlemen life has to go on.

  23. I will mention that, as a teacher, we might get the rest of the day off if a fellow staff member were to be critically injured or suffered a heart attack before our eyes, but it’s doubtful. Then they may have a crisis counselor or two available the next day if anyone felt they needed to talk about the trauma (someone else who was hurting would have to cover that class, though). But, really, without an actual death, I wouldn’t even really see that happening. Sadly, what a difference a profession makes…

  24. My wife died and I got three days of bereavement leave. I was back at work in a week. This is how you deal with a tragedy. You can wallow in it or realize that life has to go on at some point.

  25. “It’s really important that we just keep the pulse of the coach and the players, and don’t get in front of that.”

    Probably not the best choice of words there Troy.

  26. Never want to hear that NFL players are warriors, gladiators ever again.
    Motor racing, equestrian, road cycling, and other sports have fatalities and they just go again, often the very next day.

  27. When I had five surgeries, including open-heart, in 11 months the world continued on. As I expected it would and should.

  28. I like everyone else thought the Monday game should be canceled, but like most it’s time to get back to work. One of my colleagues had a heart attack in our office and died there in front of all of us, guess what they never shut the office down and we kept working. We operated a multi billion dollar business with many relying on us. Just couldn’t shut it down but gave us days later on to attend the funeral.

  29. So what?

    Are the patriots out by default? Cause a dolphins or steelers 9-8 > 8-8.

    The chiefs played the day after their player killed his girlfriend drove to the stadium then killed himself in front of the coach.

    The vikings returned to camp one day after Korey Stringer died at camp.

  30. I want to show empathy, but this is getting ridiculous. My father died on a Friday and I went back to work the next day. Sometimes it is better to just get away and to be occupied with thoughts other than what you are dealing with. There should be no postponement of any other game for the Bills. These are adults – highly paid ones – the player did not die. Get back on the bicycle and ride. The wounded knee will heal.

  31. Prayers for Hamlin’s recovery but I think the NFL is trying to be sensitive now because they initially wanted the players to take a 5 minute break and finish the game. I hate to be the one to say this but the show must go on.

  32. Of course he would. Completely understandable if they do postpone and they probably should. The Buffalo players are not ready to play or at least mentally not ready to play. I don’t blame them at all after going through what they did on Monday night.

    What happened to Demar Hamlin is tragic. These guys need time to process the magnitude of what happened to this poor guy. The games are insignificant, but the ugly business side of the NFL tells them that their show has to go one.

    Thoughts and Prayers to Demar Hamlin and his family. Thoughts and Prayers to the Buffalo Bills players, Bills Mafia and the entire Buffalo Bills Organization. Stay strong #3.

  33. We are seeing the results of the NFL being filled with millennial and gen z players.

  34. I agree with fordbw, if the bills players don’t feel ready emotionally they can forfeit. We all looose close friends and loved ones but we pick ourselves up, dust off and go back to work. If they’re fearful they can retire and find a safer livelihood !!

  35. Then they may have to forfeit or give up their spot in the postseason. Unfortunately we are at the end of the season. There isn’t much time to play around with.
    Not trying to sound insensitive. But if a coworker has a heart attack at the office, do they shut it down for 2 weeks?

    I mean get a therapist if you must. But man up, get out there and play for the guy. How will he feel when he wakes up and finds out you forfeited the season because of him?

  36. If the Buffalo players aren’t ready this weekend, then they shouldn’t play. In fact, they probably shouldn’t play in the playoffs either. This is rapidly turning on the NFL.

  37. The bills and bengals both willingly forfeit that game, and as such they both need to take a loss for that game

    ——

    Somebody is really really desperate to try anything they can to get Kenny Pickett into the playoffs. They know deep down in their subconscious this is probably his only chance ever.

  38. With all due respect to Troy Vincent..ahem…the guy is the poster child for the Peter Principle

  39. Didn’t they call Brett Favre a warrior for playing when his father died. I understand when a tragedy happens in a game, but he’s injured and not by the grace of God dead.

  40. A lot of comments here about the Bills not willing to play. BUT, not a word has been written about what the Bills feel or actually want to do. I don’t know what the league plans to do with the Cinci game (I think the best option is to just call it a tie), but I think the Bills will play and come out charged up to beat up on the Patriots inspired by Damar Hamlin.

  41. I’m not sure when they’ll be “ready” to play. But what do we do with that? What if they’re not ready the following week either? Do they forfeit a playoff game? Does the entire season halt for however long it takes? Those guys are all impacted but do they want their season to be over or do they want to play the games?

  42. I had a coworker die at the office. We had grief counselors come in for the afternoon for anyone that needed to talk, but we had no time off

  43. The stigma of a free trip into the playoffs out of this that we otherwise had less than favorable chances to get via winning would take any joy out of making it to a playoff game that we would not likely be prepared to win anyhow (we aren’t ready for that level of competition…. yet) So if it got down to the Bills forfeiting over this then this Pats fan (I wont try to speak for all) would almost rather the Pats forfeited instead.

  44. If you were to ask the players what they would want done if it was them instead of Hamlin, most of them would probably say they’d want the games to go on. That’s probably what Hamlin would want to happen as well.

  45. I work for a fortune 100 company that I would consider pretty employee friendly. We have had employees die in an office and in traffic accidents during the work day a couple of times. Employees were encouraged to go home for the rest of the day. Grief counselors were made available, and the company let individuals who felt they needed more time use sick or vacation days. The office never officially closed. A few days later employees were given time off to attend the funeral if they so desired. Business and life went on. That wasn’t cruel or perceived as cruel by anyone that I knew.

  46. What a lot of commenters are missing is a Patriots win via forfeit is the least fair outcome to the most teams involved. If you advocate the Bills forfeiting, the Pats shouldn’t get the win. How messy is that? Games have to be played.

  47. So the Bills get special treatment? Or is Troy Vincent trying to stick it to the Pats just like he did in Deflategate because he apparently still hasn’t gotten over his Eagles losing to Brady in the Super Bowl in 2004? Patriots need this game to make the playoffs. Dolphins and Steelers are dependent on this game’s outcome as well. NFL should have delayed all games except for the Bills/Cincy game 1 week. They could have just played the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Sunday, had a nice tribute to Hamlin and then proceeded

  48. Troy Vincent is a clown. Play the freakin game. I bet Hamlin would want his guys to forge ahead. We, as a society, have become too soft. Too politically correct. Too soft. And too sensitive. Suck it up!

  49. I’ve got a great idea: if the business isn’t as important as the individuals involved and how they feel about the situation, then the NFL should just cancel the rest of the regular season and the entire postseason. That way, all the multi-millionaire ENTERTAINERS can process their feelings and we don’t have to hear about this any more.

  50. So they watched their friend and teammate collapse in front of them and watched helplessly as his lifeless body was frantically worked on . . . big deal! It’s been two days! Either he’ll live or he won’t. On to Sunday!

  53. Fully agree with the sentiment of everyone here. Calling off the game was the right move. But in this world most of us are lucky to have a week off work if a family member dies.

    The young man is still alive.

  54. As looks like the player is improving due to latest reports and most likely now won’t die … but hey say the bills if we play this right … we can get three weeks off n dang maybe a month before we play again n might even end up with home field too if we cry n whine to the right head office folks … as gonna be quite the mess to sort this all out and be fair to the countless teams directly and semi involved come saturday and beyond.

  55. I say the league gives the Bills the chance to forfeit the Monday Night game with the Bengals NOW and pick up the pieces from there. How many people had bets on the Monday Night game??? 5 million maybe. Come on man…

  57. Man, these comments sure turned quickly.

    Lots of people proudly claiming they’d be back at their desk 2 days after watching their coworker and close friend almost die in front of them. Hopefully they’ll never have to back that up.

  58. If the Bills aren’t ready to play on Sunday, they will never be ready. Their season will go down the drain.

  59. Best regards for Damar Hamlin but enough is enough. If the Patriots can’t play they should forfeit the game. If the league can’t decide about what to do about the Bengals/Bills game then flip a coin to decide the winner. What happens when a factory worker or construction worker gets killed or injured on the job? People go back to work. Does Walmart shutdown for weeks when they have shootings in the store? Tragedies happen everyday. Life goes on for the rest of us. Deal with it. Get over it. Get moving. Stop cuddling people and worrying about being perceived as insensitive. Life, and death, happens.

  60. I really hope that Hamlin recovers quickly and fully, but at some point the virtue signaling has to stop. Sadly, people are seriously injured or sometimes even die in industrial accidents all the time and the plants keep operating. If the Bills players are not ready to play by Sunday then they should just have to line up and get their a$$es kicked. People have problems all the time with health of family members and things like that, but have to perform their jobs.

  61. This is getting ridiculous. We all darn well know that Damar would want the Bills to man up and get on the field. The game will go on as scheduled and they will win it for him. This strikes me as a post that is purposely looking to stir up things…

  62. This guy literally died on the field. thankfully he was revived twice.

    This is different than somebody from work dying, this was somebody at work with a work related injury in front of everybody. with all due respect, they’re not the same.

    If he doesn’t pull through basically they watched a brother die in front of them, but you want to equate this from Jim in Accounting who had a stroke at home.

    I get your point but it isn’t a strong one.

  63. The guy is alive. Give me a break. They have to “process” seeing a person receive CPR??? Geez.

  65. He’s in the best care possible which is all you could hope for. Millions if not billions of people across the world have had similar occurrences and yet they go back to work the next day, best they could. So now everyone else has to wait for them to see if they want to play, or not? Is this a Union thing the NFL is afraid of or no, it’s a perception thing the NFL is even more afraid of. Don’t play, forfeit.

  66. They’re no soldiers in a battle who have to put aside thoughts of a fallen comrade and move on; they just have a game to play.

  67. I hope the Bills players decide to play. Their teammate is in Cincinnati. Truthfully not much at this point they can do to help him. Might do them good to play and get their minds off of it for a few hours. As many have said life goes on.

  68. “They experienced a trauma that may not heal to the point at which they can properly gather themselves and play football again only six days later.” – or 6 months. The Bills should forfeit their remaining games and call it a season.

  71. Did the Steelers refuse to play the next week after Ryan Shazier got paralyzed a few years ago? Six days is a sufficient time to get back to work.

  72. Then take the forfeit. Your teammate had a heart attack on the field. Very tragic. But you are all professionals. Stop it.

  73. NFL has a fine line to toe. One wrong step and the woke mob will be at their throats. I don’t blame them, its about preserving the sport as we know it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.