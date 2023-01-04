Vikings designate Jonathan Bullard for return from IR

Getty Images

The Vikings placed a couple of offensive linemen on injured reserve Tuesday, but they may be getting a member of their defensive line back ahead of the playoffs.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have designated Jonathan Bullard for return. Bullard will practice on Wednesday and will have a 21-day window to be activated.

Bullard was placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury in early December and he’s missed the last four games. Bullard played in 11 games and made seven starts before his injury.

Bullard recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit in those appearances.

The Vikings have also designated tight end Irv Smith for return from injured reserve.