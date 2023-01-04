Vikings put Brian O’Neill, Austin Schlottmann on IR

January 4, 2023
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell suggested on Monday the team would be making roster moves on the offensive line this week and they announced a series of them on Tuesday.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill and center Austin Schlottmann have both been placed on injured reserve. O’Neill suffered a calf injury in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings and Schlottmann fractured his fibula.

With one game left in the regular season, neither player would eligible to return unless the Vikings played and won three playoff games to advance to the Super Bowl.

Oli Udoh replaced O’Neill and Chris Reed stepped in at center. Schlottmann was starting because Garrett Bradbury has been out with a back injury. O’Connell said the team hopes to get Bradbury back, but it’s uncertain if he will be able to get back on the field.

The Vikings also announced that they have signed interior offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the active roster and tackle Bobby Evans to the practice squad. Mancz was waived last month and has appeared in 64 games with the Bills, Dolphins, and Texans.

  1. This basically equals loss in playoffs week 1. The team overachieved and with Cousins contract, there was no money to get a couple of proper backups for the line. Anyone who watched the Packers & Cowboys game can see that

  3. Cousins is a sitting duck vs Giants in Wild Card. I see 7 sacks including a strip sack. The house of cards that is the Mn Vikings has started to fall. Cuts and trades will be the name of the game in the off-season. Next year will be rebuilding with a youth movement as they purge themselves of older, expensive vets. A new D coordinator will be move number 1 and deciding if they stick to 3-4 or back to 4-3. 3-4 does not fit Hunter, he’s too stiff for OLB role. Hunter is worth a #1 pick for a 4-3 team though. Use that to draft a 3-4 OLB/edge type.

