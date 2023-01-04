Zac Taylor praises Sean McDermott and medical staff for response to Damar Hamlin emergency

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 4, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals coach Zac Taylor said today that there’s no precedent for what happened when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Cincinnati, but that everyone there handled it as best as possible.

Taylor specifically said that he was impressed with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who immediately recognized that this was bigger than a football game.

“When I got over there, the first thing he said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar. I shouldn’t be coaching this game,'” Taylor said. “He really showed who he was. All his focus was on Damar.”

Taylor said the Bengals have been very concerned about Hamlin from the moment he collapsed on the field.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family and his loved ones, and his teammates, the coaches, the entire Bills organization,” Taylor said at the outset of his press conference today. “We’ve always had great respect for them. I think that’s grown much deeper.”

Taylor said the composure of the medical response was striking.

“All the medical professionals that were involved, the Bills’ trainers, the Bills’ doctors, our trainers, our doctors, the paramedics, the emergency response team, I thought that they were on it, they were composed, it was obviously a complicated situation on the field that everybody was trying to process,” Taylor said.

Taylor also said the referee showed leadership in recognizing the gravity of the situation.

“The officials, Shawn Smith and his crew, I thought they did a tremendous job handling a situation in which there’s no rulebook, there’s no protocols for how to handle that,” Taylor said. “They really did a good job. Everyone that was on the field could feel the seriousness of the situation and they did a great job of stepping back, asking the Bills what they needed, asking us what we needed, giving us the space to process, I thought they did a tremendous job.”

10 responses to “Zac Taylor praises Sean McDermott and medical staff for response to Damar Hamlin emergency

  2. The best team on the field Monday night was the emergency response team. So thankful for them and everyone in their field. And yes, the incident Monday night was unprecedented, that’s where leadership does it’s thing. Props to both coaches for their responses.

  3. Both of these coaches handled this situation extremely well. This has never happened on an NFL field and there is no playbook for what to do. Much respect for both McDermott and Taylor.

  4. Taylor showed a lot of class throughout the ordeal. Makes up, for the most part, for the total lack of class shown by Hurst driving the back of Taron Johnson’s head into the ground, and Trey Hendrickson clearly attempting to injure Allen’s knees or ankles.

  5. I think the way both of these teams have handled the situation has been really moving. These two teams have had nothing but the utmost respect for each other and it shows. It certainly FELT like they were being urged to move on with the game until both coaches got together and said a collective “no, this isn’t the time to play a game.”

    I live in Cincinnati and the show of support to the Bills and the Hamlin family from the players, the staff, the fans, and the city is truly incredible to watch. There’s a ton of emotion running through this city right now. Even though it took a tragic incident to bring all of these people together, being able to witness this human element is something special.

    Continued thoughts and prayers to Damar and his (immediate and Bills) family.

  6. 9 minutes of CPR with the player neeeding to be resuscitated and Goodell waited a full hour to call it, to see if they could justify it.

    Facts are facts. Changing realities to try match a narrative you want to push, especially using a player as a prop in this case, is disgusting.

  8. I also appreciate that the fans of both teams at the stadium appeared to handle the situation with the seriousness it merited. From what I could tell, no one was booing or complaining when the game got delayed and then postponed.

  10. I’m absolutely not faulting them here because of the heat of the moment, but even as an atheist I think it would have been great to see both teams in the group prayer.

    As the situation cooled, however, it was fantastic to see the coaches huddle up, go to the refs, and tell them that they were going to the locker room. That was bigger than leadership or sportsmanship, it was a moment of compassion and unity that we seldom feel anymore.

