A.J. Brown: We’re all excited to have Jalen Hurts back

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 5, 2023, 4:26 PM EST
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

He may or may not have the same status for Thursday’s session. But one of his top targets sounds like he’s expecting hurts to be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

“We’re all excited to see him back, just seeing him doing his thing,” Brown said, via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “He’s locked in for sure. He definitely had a tempo about him today — even in the walk-through. He was telling guys to come on, hurry up, get going. So, I’m glad he’s back.”

Brown confirmed that Hurts was taking first-team snaps with the offense and that the ball looked “very sharp” coming out of Hurts’ hand.

“He’s still crafty, he’s still knocking the rust off,” Brown said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. ”But I think he’ll be fine coming on Sunday.”

Brown, however, wouldn’t go as far as saying that he’s expecting Hurts to play.

“I’m not the person to make those calls, but if I had to call it, i’d probably say [he’s playing],” Brown said.

4 responses to “A.J. Brown: We’re all excited to have Jalen Hurts back

  2. I hope Jayleen wises up – running backs wearing QB costumes have a distinctly short career in the NFL. He best learn how to pass the ball and to limit his positive yardage runs to the Russell Wilson career average of 6 rushes per game. Anything more than that and Jayleen is begging for a shortened career and may he get it!

  3. They will probably play Hurts but they need to be able to protect him with Lane being out.

