A.J. Brown: We’re all excited to have Jalen Hurts back

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

He may or may not have the same status for Thursday’s session. But one of his top targets sounds like he’s expecting hurts to be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

“We’re all excited to see him back, just seeing him doing his thing,” Brown said, via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “He’s locked in for sure. He definitely had a tempo about him today — even in the walk-through. He was telling guys to come on, hurry up, get going. So, I’m glad he’s back.”

Brown confirmed that Hurts was taking first-team snaps with the offense and that the ball looked “very sharp” coming out of Hurts’ hand.

“He’s still crafty, he’s still knocking the rust off,” Brown said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. ”But I think he’ll be fine coming on Sunday.”

Brown, however, wouldn’t go as far as saying that he’s expecting Hurts to play.

“I’m not the person to make those calls, but if I had to call it, i’d probably say [he’s playing],” Brown said.