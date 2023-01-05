A.J. Green uncertain whether he will retire: Whatever the decision is, I’m at peace

Getty Images

For seven seasons, A.J. Green was among the best receivers in the league. He had six 1,000-yard seasons in that stretch.

Then, injuries happened.

This season, his 12th in the league, Green has only 21 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals. The end obviously is near, maybe days away.

Cardinals edge rusher J.J. Watt recently announced he will retire at the end of the season, but Green isn’t ready to say Sunday is his final game.

“I don’t know. I don’t know yet,” Green said Thursday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “It’s a decision I have to make with my family, but whatever the decision is, I’m at peace with it. I feel like I’ve been true to this game my whole career. I did everything the right way, so if it’s my time to walk away, I’ll be ready.”

Green was the fourth overall selection in 2011, seven picks ahead of Watt. It seems unlikely the Cardinals will give him another one-year offer, and Green is adamant he has no desire to move his family again just to keep playing.

“You know me. I’m very low-key,” Green said. “This game has been good to me, man. So if this is my last one, I’ll enjoy it, and then move on to the next chapter of my life.”