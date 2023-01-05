Bills will practice Thursday; Sean McDermott and players will address media

Getty Images

The Bills are set for their first media availability since the suspension of their Monday night game against the Bengals in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on the field.

The team announced that head coach Sean McDermott and some players will speak to reporters after the team holds their first full practice session of the week. The Bills had a walkthrough on Wednesday.

No one from the team has spoken to reporters since Monday, although the team has issued statements about Hamlin’s condition. The most recent one said Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” and appears to be “neurologically intact.”

The media sessions are expected to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET.