Chiefs rule out Skyy Moore for Week 18 with hand laceration

January 5, 2023
Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs won’t have receiver Skyy Moore for Saturday’s game against the Raiders. The team ruled him out Thursday.

Moore has a laceration on his hand, which required stitches, and he will sit out this week after significant swelling.

He has 22 catches for 250 yards this season.

Receiver Mecole Hardman, who was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, practiced again Thursday on a limited basis. He is questionable.

“We’ll just see about him. He’s day-to-day as we go here,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today.

The Chiefs, though, will be deliberate with Hardman’s return from an abdominal injury, likely on a snap count as he works his way all the way back.

“I’d never put Mecole in a bad position,” Reid said. “It’ll be very similar to what [Kadarius] Toney went through. If it’s three snaps, it’s three snaps. If it’s five snaps, it’s five snaps. I know he’s going to want to go. He loves to play. I’m going to be holding him back, I’m sure, if we get to that point.”

The Chiefs are expecting kicker Harrison Butker to play. He returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with back spasms.

Reid said the Chiefs still could bring in another kicker as a backup plan with Butker officially questionable.

Offensive guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (hip) also are questionable.

1 responses to “Chiefs rule out Skyy Moore for Week 18 with hand laceration

  1. Why not cancel Chiefs @ Raiders so the Chiefs finish with 16 games like the Bills and Bengals. It would solve the potential unfairness if the Chiefs – who lose a tie-breaker to both the Bills and the Bengals – gain the #1 seed based on playing one more game than the Bills/Bengals.

