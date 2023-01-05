Competition Committee to vote on approach to AFC playoffs at 6:00 p.m. ET

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2023, 5:55 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
The NFL is moving toward a solution, necessitated by the decision not to proceed with the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals.

Per multiple sources, the Competition Committee will convene at 6:00 p.m. ET to vote on the approach to AFC playoff seeding based on the fact that Buffalo and Cincinnati will have played 16 games, and that the rest of the conference will have played 17.

It’s unclear whether the vote will be binding. Most likely, it will proceed to the Commissioner, who could in theory veto it. Given the circumstances, it’s highly unlikely that a full ownership vote would be required.

Possibilities include a neutral site for the AFC Championship, if it involves two of the three teams most affected by the cancellation of the game — the Bills, Bengals, and Chiefs. Some have suggested that, if the Chiefs are the No. 1 seed, they would choose either the bye or home-field advantage against the Bills or Bengals, whichever finishes as the No. 2 seed.

The possibility of adding an eighth team to the AFC playoff field would require collective bargaining with the NFL Players Association. There is no indication that any such discussions with the union have happened.

There presumably is a small theoretical chance that Bills-Bengals will still be played, given the unexpected good news from earlier today about the status of Damar Hamlin. That would require configuration of the playoff schedule. All indications currently point, however, to the game not being played.

5 responses to “Competition Committee to vote on approach to AFC playoffs at 6:00 p.m. ET

  1. Adding an 8th team makes sense. Also, the Ravens got cheated out of a chance to win the division. They should receive some type of compensation like an extra draft pick.

  2. This is absolutely ridiculous on multiple levels. The whole integrity of the season will be impacted by this.

  3. How about just cancel the Chiefs game? Same amount of games played for all three:Buf, Cin, KC. It doesn’t matter for the Raiders standings

  4. Here is my suggestion: the game doesn’t count, KC if they beat the raiders are the #1 seed and get the bye, Buffalo 2 and cincy 3. If buffalo and cincy win wildcard then buffalo has to play at cincy. If buffalo wins that game then they have home field for the afc champ game including against KC. If cincy wins they go to KC.

  5. Easy solution. Chiefs might theoretically be the 1 seed, but they would not get homefield advantage in the modified format. No need to make any changes to anything. As the Chiefs would have played 1 more game than either of the Bengals/Bills, the Chiefs should get the bye week regardless. There is no way either B/B should get a bye week with a reduced playing schedule.

