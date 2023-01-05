Damar Hamlin able to communicate in writing, asked doctors who won on Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2023, 2:07 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center updated the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin in a video conference on Thursday and said that Hamlin has made “substantial improvement” since suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday’s game against the Bengals.

One sign of that improvement involves his neurological functioning. A statement from the Bills earlier in the day said that doctors felt Hamlin’s neurological functioning is intact and the doctors who spoke to reporters on Thursday afternoon gave an example of that.

Hamlin cannot speak because he is still intubated, but he is able to follow commands and write to doctors to respond to questions. He has also asked some questions, including a query about whether the Bills won the game against the Bengals.

“Yes, you won the game of life,” was the response.

Doctors said that the quick response of the Bills training staff and the other medical personnel on hand at Paycor Stadium are to thank for Hamlin’s condition because the administration of CPR and other lifesaving maneuvers made a positive outcome possible.

The doctors stressed that there is still a lot of steps left in Hamlin’s recovery, but the ones he has taken already will make a lot of people feel a lot better than they have over the last few days.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Damar Hamlin able to communicate in writing, asked doctors who won on Monday

  2. Yes it is

    Not trying to be callous at all, but it seems to show that he has maintained a lot of function which is great

  3. What encouraging news! We can all be grateful for that. Keep fighting, young man and we’ll
    keep praying.

  5. That’s incredible and great news. With a tube down his throat, laying in a hospital bed, the outcome and game mattered to him Damar Hamlin greatly.
    Kudos to him and shame on those who criticized anyone who showed empathy for him but also spoke about or cared about the game and it conclusion in the same breath.

  6. How interesting is it that Hamlin himself expected that the game would have continued, then and there, after he was taken off the field?

  7. All the more reason the game needs to be finished. You want to be the one to tell him there won’t be a winner or loser because of what happened to him after that response?

  8. All the more reason for Bills Bengals game to be completed or give both teams a LOSS.

  10. vickybunting says:
    January 5, 2023 at 2:40 pm
    How interesting is it that Hamlin himself expected that the game would have continued, then and there, after he was taken off the field?

    Considering he was technically dead at that time, I assume he himself has no idea how serious the situation was in that moment?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.