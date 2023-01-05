Damar Hamlin has made “substantial improvement” in the past 24 hours

Getty Images

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center met with reporters on Thursday with an update regarding the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

They said that Hamlin has shown “substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours.”

That said, he continues to be “critically ill,” and he continues to undergo intensive care. There is still “significant progress” to make, but this “marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

“It’s been a long and difficult road for the past three days,” one doctor said, calling the recovery “remarkable.”

They confirmed that his neurological function appears to be intact, following the cardiac arrest that Damar Hamlin suffered on Monday night.