Damar Hamlin has made “substantial improvement” in the past 24 hours

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2023, 1:43 PM EST
Vigil Held Following Hospitalization of Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Getty Images

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center met with reporters on Thursday with an update regarding the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

They said that Hamlin has shown “substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours.”

That said, he continues to be “critically ill,” and he continues to undergo intensive care. There is still “significant progress” to make, but this “marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

“It’s been a long and difficult road for the past three days,” one doctor said, calling the recovery “remarkable.”

They confirmed that his neurological function appears to be intact, following the cardiac arrest that Damar Hamlin suffered on Monday night.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Damar Hamlin has made “substantial improvement” in the past 24 hours

  3. Thank God! Glad to see the NFL allows prayer on the field again. The power is real. Big applause for the medical staff and those involved in this man’s recovery.

  4. Great News! Amazing work done by all the medical staff at the game and at the hospital to save this young man’s life.

  7. What kind of sicko people downvote messages of encouragement for this kid ? That’s warped !!

  8. A Cincinnati radio station just said he’s awake and writing (can’t speak with a tube in his throat). Apparently asked “who won?” If true, that’s amazing!

  9. Kudos to the NFL for having the proper procedures in place and executing them flawlessly to save this kid’s life.

  10. Great news that it looks like he’ll be OK.

    Quick action, science, and modern medicine are to be thanked for the kid’s recovery.

  11. Kudos to the first responders who do this thing everyday & everywhere, myself for one will never take you guys/gals for granted!

  12. First Responders and medical personnel were nothing short of fabulous. If another minute or two had elapsed before Hamlin got the help he needed, he likely wouldn’t have made it. Let’s be thankful the NFL has all bases covered for situations like this. I shudder to think what would have happened with a non-professional athlete. Godspeed Damar

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.