DeMaurice Smith: Tough week for NFL players, extremely proud of medical staff

NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said today that the players’ union is pleased with the care Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received since going into cardia arrest on the field on Monday night, and emphasized the importance of prioritizing player safety.

“This has been a tough week and it’s been a long week,” Smith said. “It’s been hard to watch the game on Monday night, hard to think about what the family is going through. Our prayers and all of our thoughts have been with him and his family along with the brotherhood of all the NFL players.”

Smith said Hamlin has received excellent care, as all NFL players always should.

“I’m extremely proud of the entire medical staff, both at the game and in Cincinnati, at the hospital that has been taking care of him,” Smith said. “This is why we as a union advocate so much in the health and safety space. . . . We know the risk that goes into this game. We know that it’s a dangerous game. People can get hurt.”

Smith said players have been united in their concern for Hamlin.

“I’m extremely proud of our player leadership. I’m extremely proud of our executive committee,” Smith said. “The leaders in those locker rooms, the leaders that we have around the country, have done a tremendous job of not only responding to things that happened on the field but absorbing everything that we’ve been dealing with.”

Smith said he hopes that this will serve as a reminder of the kind of men that professional football players are.

“We know that this is a tremendous game,” he said. “But as we try to remind everyone, this is a business that is operated by humans, breathing humans. And they’re people’s sons, their husbands, their fathers. And that’s where we have always tried to keep our focus.”