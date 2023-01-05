Dolphins claim Geron Christian, put Eric Fisher on IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins signed veteran tackle Eric Fisher early last month, but he hasn’t played any snaps for them yet and that’s not going to change in Week 18.

The Dolphins announced that Fisher has been placed on injured reserve. He has been sidelined with a calf injury.

Miami claimed tackle Geron Christian off of waivers to take Fisher’s spot on the roster. Christian was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday when they activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Christian played 10 games for Kansas City this season. He played in 48 games and made 16 starts for Houston and Washington over the last four seasons.

The Dolphins may need to turn to Christian this weekend. Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm have both missed practice both days this week.