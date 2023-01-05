Jeff Saturday: I’m encouraging guys to play with intensity, finish strong

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 5, 2023, 11:09 AM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

When Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach of the Colts, the team was 3-5-1.

But after defeating the Raiders in Saturday’s first game, Indianapolis has lost its last six games — including surrendering the worst comeback in league history — to stand at 4-11-1 entering Week 18.

Though Saturday reportedly is still a candidate to be the Colts’ next full-time head coach, Sunday’s contest could be his final opportunity to lead the team. In his Wednesday press conference, Saturday detailed what he’d like to see from Indianapolis when the club takes on Houston.

“Intensity. Understanding we have an opportunity to finish,” Saturday said. “I made mention of this, this morning. The difference when you finish with a win as opposed to finishing with a loss and what that does, irrespective of your season, just the idea as you move forward to the offseason and to getting prepared, how far that really goes.

“So, trying to encourage those guys to play with intensity, finishing strong, another opportunity to go out there and play with your brothers because again, whether you finish hoisting a trophy or finish the way we’re finishing, teams change. A large amount of people go different places. So, you have one more opportunity. Let’s not waste it. Let’s take full advantage of it and go play our best ball and play to the potential that our team can play to.”

With Nick Foles out with a ribs injury, Sam Ehlinger is set to start for the Colts once again with Matt Ryan serving as Ehlinger’s backup.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Jeff Saturday: I’m encouraging guys to play with intensity, finish strong

  1. One more game and Saturday can go back to the ESPN studio or for whomever he was prognosticating for.

  2. We live in a strange world where having zero experience is seen as a plus. (At least by some people like Irsay.) Imagine this in regular life: “Bill isn’t an electrician but he’s wiring my house. I’m sure he’ll come up with some great new ways of doing it that all the experts dismissed.”

  4. Correction/Update from Saturday: I’m actually encouraging guys to mentally check out and plan their vacations instead of game planning this week. We must get the best draft pick at all costs.”

  5. I think his very unsuccessful time as a coach has damaged his ability to now go back into the studio and be able to criticize and/or second guess anybody. Though a small sample he now has a track record of some very poor decisions along with uninspiring play by team he coached. It’s also going to make it much more harder for Irsay to hire him as the permanent coach, especially when there’s bound to be qualified minority applicants.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.