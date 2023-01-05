John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s playoff availability: I’m going to leave all that stuff alone

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2023, 10:03 AM EST
NFL: JAN 01 Steelers at Ravens
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out of practice and that makes it hard to see him playing against the Bengals in Week 18.

It also means that there’s increased attention being paid to whether Jackson’s knee injury will allow him to return to action for the team’s first playoff game. On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had no interest in answering a question about whether he expects Jackson to be able to play.

“I’m just probably going to leave all that stuff alone,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to focus on the game and just get ready to coach our guys and have our guys get ready to play the game.”

It was going to be an interesting offseason ahead for Jackson and the Ravens under any circumstances, but Jackson’s injury has made it all the more intriguing to see how things play out in Baltimore whenever the Ravens season comes to an end.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s playoff availability: I’m going to leave all that stuff alone

  1. It is becoming increasingly difficult to believe that he is unable to go and that this inaction is not in some part informed by a refusal to return to the field pending a long-term extension. I hope they jettison him.

  3. I don’t see how they can give him any major guaranteed money at this point. Opinions may vary on how effective he actually is as a quarterback, but he’s not effective at all if he can’t stay on the field. And if he changes his style of play to better protect himself, then his value is much less than it could be anyway.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.