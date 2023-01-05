Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills will be ready to play on Sunday against the Patriots

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2023, 5:19 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
The Bills will be ready to play the Patriots on Sunday, just six days after seeing one of their teammates taken off the field in an ambulance.

That’s the word from quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott, both of whom said they’re ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Allen said Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, has told the team, through his father, that he wants them to play.

“You can’t not honor his request to go out there,” Allen said. “Today’s news was a lot of tears of joy, I’ll tell you that. To know that’s what he wants, that’s what his dad wants, I think guys are excited to get out there.”

Allen said he hopes to see a lot of No. 3 Hamlin jerseys in the stands on Sunday.

  1. And the Patriots will get trounced worse than they were going to. I am a Pats fan and deal with reality…lol.

  2. BB and Company about to be taken to the woodshed in a major way!

    Bills 63
    Pats 7

  4. They could and should have been ready to resume their game with the Bengals tonight.

  5. They better be. Not playing any games on Sunday was the dumbest thing I ever heard. I’m glad the NFL likely never even entertained such thoughts.

