Josh McDaniels “not overly concerned” about Jarrett Stidham’s elbow issue

Getty Images

After making his first career start in Week 17, Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham popped up on the team’s injury report this week with an elbow injury.

He was listed as limited on Tuesday, though he was a full participant for Wednesday’s session.

Head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t make it seem like the elbow issue would keep Stidham from playing Saturday’s game against the Chiefs.

“No, I’m not overly concerned about it,” McDaniels said in his press conference. “I think it’s the normal bumps and bruises. You guys saw he took a few hits. So, I mean I think I think we should be okay there. But he and Chase [Garbers] will get ready to go just like they did last week.”

The Raiders currently have just Stidham and Garbers in the facility, as the team has allowed Derek Carr to step away after he was benched last week.

McDaniels also said the Raiders would see how the week goes for running back Josh Jacobs, who is dealing with hip and oblique injuries. He was listed as limited on Tuesday. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, but Las Vegas listed that he was out for personal reasons.