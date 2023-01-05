Kyle Trask may see playing time for Bucs this weekend

Getty Images

Though the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and the conference’s No. 4 seed with last week’s win over the Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles has stated his intention to play starters in Week 18 against the Falcons.

But there’s also a decent chance some reserves may see playing time — including second-year quarterback Kyle Trask.

A second-round pick in last year’s draft, Trask has not yet appeared in a regular-season game. He did complete 43-of-67 passes for 457 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in this year’s preseason.

Bowles said in his Wednesday press conference that Trask, who is usually inactive as the No. 3 quarterback, has a “good chance of dressing” this week.

“Since he’s been here, every time I look out my window, he’s out there working on his own,” Bowles said. “He has the greatest resolve and toughness and inner strength almost than any person I’ve seen. A young guy coming out — he prepares every day. When his time comes, he’s going to be ready because I see him working at it every day.

“He has inner toughness, he has inner strength, and he has the drive and the will to win. If you put that together, given the opportunity, I think he’s going to take advantage of it.”

For his part, Trask said he’s always tried to emphasize preparation so that when his time comes, he’ll be ready.

“No matter what situation I’m in, I’m always going to try to get better each and every day,” Trask said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Hopefully, that’ll put me in a great position to succeed if I do get an opportunity to go out there.”

If Trask does get playing time, it would likely be after backup QB Blaine Gabbert for mop-up work. Trask said he’s feeling “way more confident” in the huddle and that he’s improved a lot over the last two years.

“I’ll be really excited if I do get a chance,” Trask said.