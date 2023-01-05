Mike LaFleur: In hindsight, Zach Wilson probably would’ve benefitted from sitting as a rookie

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2023, 2:42 PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets
Getty Images

Quarterback Zach Wilson‘s second season with the Jets will end with him in an inactive role watching Mike White take on the Dolphins.

That’s obviously not where the Jets hoped that Wilson would be at this point and his lack of development over his first two years in the league has led to questions about what kind of future he has with the organization. It has also led to questions about how the team handled him in the past.

The Jets handed Wilson the starting job in 2021 without any competition and there was criticism of that approach as well as not having an experienced backup on hand to act as a mentor to Wilson. On Thursday, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur conceded that the team may have erred when they opted to go down that path.

“In hindsight, it probably would’ve benefitted [him] just to sit back and learn a little bit and watch a veteran and just kind of grow in this league – kind of in the backseat, watching,” LaFleur said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Get better in practice, get better through the scout team and all that. But that wasn’t the course that we went.”

There’s no stuffing the toothpaste back in the tube and no one can know anything for certain other than that the path the Jets took didn’t lead where they wanted to go. They will now have to decide if they think Wilson, LaFleur and others have any place in their offensive plans for the 2023 season and beyond.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Mike LaFleur: In hindsight, Zach Wilson probably would’ve benefitted from sitting as a rookie

  1. And who would’ve been the veteran? It’s not like there are a ton of veterans available who will give you a winning season. Owners and fans are impatient. They want to see wins. Whoever the veteran QB was going to be, they would’ve been benched halfway thru the season and the Jets would be right back where they are now, Wilson starting but not performing up to expectations.

  3. There’s nothing wrong with the Jets pushing the reset button and bring in that vet to start next season and let Wilson be his back up. Or bring a vet in and let the two of them actually compete for the right to start.

  4. The team may have erred in the coaches they hired also, but that’s par for the course with the Johnsons as owners.

  5. Wilson isn’t the only problem, the offence stinks with White as well!
    LaFleur should be the first to go IMO but he’s a good friend of the Head Coach isn’t he?

  6. The problem was not looking deeper at Wilson when he was at BYU. The guy played a bunch of sub FBS schools during a make shift COVID year that got him all hyped up. The year before he was outside the top 60 signal callers. I said it before the draft and have been saying it since. Zack Wilson would be lucky to make it as a back up in the NFL. I wouldn’t have drafted him any time before the 6th round.

  8. The Jets are not credible enough to make any judgements about players or coaches. Hindsight is 20-20. If the Jets knew the 49ers defense would actually improve without Robert Saleh, would they still have hired him? The Jets don’t have a history of making smart decisions. Personally, I like both Saleh and Wilson. I think both will have successful NFL careers, even if it isn’t with the Jets.

  9. Jimmy G puts them in the playoffs next year, if he can make it through the season.

  10. If a quarterback is not ready to start his first season he should not be picked number two overall.
    Developmental quarterbacks are not picked the first round.
    Watching Zach Wilson play he would have needed to sit at least a season.

    In that case you don’t select that quarterback number two.
    Maybe if that quarterback is available at number 14 but not number two.

  12. Meeh. You can say in hindsight it wouldnt have hurt to sit but theres no way of knowing if he specifically would actually be any better than he is right now by previously sitting.

  13. Jets should have traded back then. How about this? Wilson was in no way, shape or form a 1st rd pick, let alone a top 5 pick but Joe Douglas did it.

    One of the worst picks in the top 5 in the last 2 decades.

  14. I said this at the start of the year. Flacco is the guy until further notice let the kid sit and learn from a real pro. Jets are known for being dumb with big deals like this. Not a big shocker no way in hell Wilson was a #2 pick. They could have got him in the 5-6 round easy. NOBODY had him in the first round.

  15. Or maybe it’s just poor coaching by the offensive staff. Nah, can’t be because they are such decorated coaches with many years of incredible success in the league.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.