Neutral site not yet determined, could be outdoors or indoors

Getty Images

There very well could be a neutral site for the AFC Championship. That neutral site has not yet been selected.

Per a league source, no selection has been made. And all options are on the table.

That includes indoor and outdoor locations.

Some would say an outdoor location makes more sense. All three teams implicated by a potential neutral site (Bills, Chiefs, Bengals) play outdoors in a potentially wintry climate.

Others have suggested a central location like Indianapolis, which obviously is indoors. (Unless Jim Irsay cranks the roof open.)

Ultimately, it may not come down to a neutral site. If it does, here’s hoping that Mother Nature has a say in how the game will look and feel — since she will have a very clear say in the situation if the game is played in Buffalo, Kansas City, or Cincinnati.