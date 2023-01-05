NFL ponders playoff seeding without playing Bills-Bengals

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2023, 1:04 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The NFL continues to discuss and deliberate the unfinished Bills-Bengals game from Week 17.

Nothing is official yet. Here’s what we currently know.

Bills-Bengals most likely will not be played. The players don’t want to do it. And there’s no good way to fit it into the schedule.

The best bad solution in this regard would be to play the NFC wild-card round and Bills-Bengals next weekend, with the AFC wild-card round being played the next weekend. This would wipe out the week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl. There’s no appetite for that approach.

The question then becomes seeding the AFC playoffs without Bills-Bengals. Winning percentage becomes the most obvious method. But there are concerns about equity, given that the winner of the Bills-Bengals game would have been in position to be one of the top seed AFC seeds.

One possibility would be to add an eighth team to the playoff field in the AFC. This would eliminate the bye for the No. 1 seed.

To ensure competitive balance, there would have to be eight teams in the NFC, too.

The NFL Players Association would have to agree to a temporary expansion of the playoff field.

Discussions also are continuing on the possibility of making the AFC Championship a neutral-site game. The problem with this approach is that if, for example, a team other than the Bills, Chiefs, or Bengals qualifies for the game, there’s no need to use a neutral site.

However it plays out, a decision needs to be made soon — especially if the playoff field will unexpectedly grow, in both conferences. It changes the dynamics for the teams vying for playoff positioning.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “NFL ponders playoff seeding without playing Bills-Bengals

  1. The continued positive news coming from Hamlin’s family should make this decision a little less dire regarding optics.

    PS- what wonderful news!

  4. I say, just call the game a tie and deal with it. If they didn’t want to finish it, then so it goes.

  5. This is getting tiresome.
    The simplest solution if Bills/Bengals isn’t going to happen is to have any playoff game that involves two of Cincinnati, Buffalo, or KC at a neutral site. Neither of them have clearly won home field therefore none deserve it.
    The number #1 seed has becomes all but meaningless anyways because if it isn’t the Bengals or Bills, all three of the current top seeds would have had essentially a bye week in January.

  6. Just flip a coin.

    Having the Bills/Bengals play week 19 could potentially give the Chiefs a 2 week vacation before they host their first game.

    Why reward a team that was beaten by the Bills and Bengals?

  7. How is it a problem for a neutral game site even if those 3 teams don’t make it? If they don’t make it, then play it at whosever team’s stadium it should be played at based on seeding. Then just cut the neutral stadium team a small check for holding it available. You don’t know who the teams are until a week before it’s played anyways.

  11. Bills/Cinci don’t deserve a L or a DNF (Did Not Finish), and the Chiefs don’t deserve 1st seed–both teams beat the Chiefs. Play it with the 1st NFC WC round and play the AFC WC round the following week. If you must use win %, that still screws them. Bills deferred and never got to the 2nd half, let alone the 2nd QUARTER!

  12. Don’t worry things will work out just fine … the Chiefs lose and Bills get #1 seed just ask Roger.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.