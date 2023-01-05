On Our Way Home

Anthony Zych

During the 2022 holiday season, I posted roughly one chapter per day from a Christmas novel I wrote the prior December/January.

The plan was to leave it up until after New Year’s Day had come and gone. I assumed that, by then, interest in it would naturally dissipate.

So I took it down. And then I heard from multiple people who said, basically, “Where’d it go? I haven’t finished it.”

So it’s back up again. I’ll leave it there until February 2. Then, it goes back into the vault until Thanksgiving 2023.

