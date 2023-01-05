Owners will convene on Friday regarding AFC playoff seeding

The challenge of configuring the AFC playoffs absent the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals has escalated to the highest level of the sport.

Per multiple sources, the NFL’s owners will convene on Friday regarding the issue. The meeting will happen via videoconference, not in person.

With the Bills and Bengals not playing, the seeding would be determined based on winning percentage. But that would create a perceived unfair advantage for the Chiefs, who would capture the No. 1 seed simply by beating the Raiders on Saturday — even though the Chiefs have lost to the Bills and the Bengals. The situation also creates a competitive disadvantage for the Bengals, who could have landed at No. 2 or even at No. 1 if they had won the game against the Bills.

As one source explained it to PFT, the owners will have to resolve some “controversial” aspects of finalizing the plan. The specific options for the owners currently aren’t known.

It also isn’t known whether the situation would be resolved by a simple majority or a 24-vote supermajority.

Regardless, the league has yet to make a decision. On Friday, the owners hopefully will do so.

