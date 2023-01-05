Report: Networks eye Sean McVay for booth or studio work, again

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2023, 11:40 AM EST
Sean McVay had a chance to climb aboard the S.S. Bezos last year. Surely, McVay regrets not jumping from the Rams at a time when the championship ship is sinking.

McVay may have another chance, after passing on an offer from Amazon in early 2022. Via Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, NFL broadcast partners are “eyeing” McVay as a potential game or studio analyst for 2023.

Obviously, there’s less sizzle for McVay than there was a year ago. Complicating matters is the absence of big-money spots within the various broadcast booths. Absent the expansion of a two-man operation to three (and many in NFL broadcasting despise the notion of a running three-man weave), someone would have to go in order to create a prime booth spot for McVay.

With big-money deals devoted to the top game analysts (Tony Romo at CBS, Troy Aikman at ESPN/ABC, Cris Collinsworth at NBC, Tom Brady — eventually — at Fox, and Kirk Herbstreit at Amazon), it’s highly unlikely that a major network would “part ways” with a top analyst in order to create a spot for McVay.

The No. 2 spot would be open at Fox, if Brady doesn’t bump Greg Olsen out of the top spot. Or, frankly, Fox could make McVay No. 1 pending Brady’s retirement.

Then there’s the possibility of McVay joining a studio show. The money is far different and, as Drew Brees learned in 2021, the raw energy is, too. But changes are made on an annual basis at most pregame shows, with some former players and coaches leaving (voluntarily or otherwise) and new former players and coaches arriving.

Again, McVay has less cachet than he possessed after winning the Super Bowl. He may want to rebuild things a bit before wandering to TV.

Or maybe he realizes that years of “eff them picks” will make 2022 not an aberration but the start of a new trend for the Rams. If so, that will make McVay’s star shine even less brightly in the coming years.

Which could make it even smarter for him to get while the getting’s still good.

  1. Do it. The Rams were a flash-in-the-pan team and not getting any younger, with no draft picks on the horizon.

    Go get the bag while you can, Sean, and come back to coaching in a few years after taking a breather.

  2. Also would like to see Kirk Herbstreit just stick with CFB. He doesn’t match well with Al at all.

  3. He’s a HC and a young one at that quitting the NFL to do tv ? no way i’d see him forever as a quitter just a terrible idea !

  5. If you’ve heard this guy talk, he is very smart, but his voice is rhaspy and tough to listen to. I couldn’t do 3.5 hours with him in the booth and would have to listen to an alternate broadcast.

  7. How about not worrying about money and doing what you want? Still have passion to coach, then coach. Burnt out but wanna stay in football- take whatever TV work is most appealing. Want to leave football behind and herd sheep for a living- then do that.

  8. He has the rest of his life to get into the booth. Now way he should even consider it. I wouldn’t if I were him.

  12. People will watch a good game no matter who is announcing and will turn away from a bad game no matter how good the announcers are. And the studio jobs are even more irrelevant. But the networks throw money at these guys like you’d skip Chiefs-Bills to watch Colts-Texans just because of the announcers.

  13. It amazes me that there is so much money available for these jobs in the first place. If the announcing team is at least halfway competent thats good enough for me. As far as the studio shows, I havent watched them in years anyway.

  14. So, I think McVay needs to get to TV in any role he can to prove himself worthy of big money.
    Big money was given to Romo, he is totally insufferable and over-rated. I cannot stand his idiocy. Collinsworth might be the only one worse than Romo, but that is debatable. Hate listening to either of those 2 biased, inaccurate windbags.
    Aikman is fantastic! If McVay can be like him, he has a bright future, but he needs a “prove me” year first.

  15. Why does anyone just assume McVay…or Brady for that matter, will be the best announcers of all time? I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if either is good, but why is anyone tripping over themselves to throw money at them when they’ve never done it or proven to be any better than the other knobs they hire?

  17. Why do these networks think more is better? Hey, networks, it’s not. They had it right from the beginning, play by play and color are all we need. Maybe a sideline reporter if can actually contribute.

  18. Coaching isn’t good for your health. Not great for a marriage. Not good for a family.

