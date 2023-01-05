Sean McDermott: Resuming game Monday would be hard, but wanted players to have option

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2023, 5:02 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media for the first time since the suspension of Monday night’s game against the Bills and Bengals and he shared some details of what went on after Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the field in an ambulance.

McDermott said that teams are conditioned to switch back into game mode after injuries, but that he knew “we’re going to need some time” after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest at the end of a play. He said he then spoke to defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier before telling game officials that the team would need more time to collect themselves.

McDermott said he then addressed the team in order to see how the players felt about resuming the game.

“I knew it was going to be really hard to put them back out there, but I wanted to give them the option,” McDermott said.

McDermott said that the players’ decision was that they didn’t feel they could continue and he delivered that message to league officials.

McDermott also credited Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Bengals players for their reaction to the Bills’ needs. He called it “an amazing show of compassion, empathy, love” given how the two sides were competing earlier in the evening.

4 responses to “Sean McDermott: Resuming game Monday would be hard, but wanted players to have option

  1. Credit to McDermott for talking it over with the players. There are a lot of people who would think “we never cancel games for serious injuries, we don’t need to now.” They’d see themselves as the boss of the players and try to force the game to continue given the significant playoff implications. McDermott took a big risk by caring for his team and showing empathy. It may cost them the 1 seed, but I think this will go even further to gain the respect of the players for years to come.

  2. The two teams and their players responded to tragedy with empathy, compassion and love.

    The NFL responded to tragedy by manipulating it into a revenue opportunity with two more playoff games.

  3. It is great that Hamlin is doing better!

    The Bengles have never been my team but the Bengles team, players and Zac Taylor earned my respect by they way they were on Monday night and this week.

    Keep getting better Damar! I hope to see you out there next season making a play or two against my team but please don’t have too many tackles against my team! Save a bunch of those for when you play the Patriots!

  4. One of the rare times that no one got what they asked for but it was what we needed. Everybody did good.

