Tyler Huntley limited again in Thursday’s practice

January 5, 2023
The Ravens are on track to play without Lamar Jackson again this weekend and their fill-in starter has joined Jackson on the injury report this week.

Tyler Huntley was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. He’s listed with injuries to his wrist and right shoulder that reporters at the open portion of practice said kept him from doing any throwing.

Jackson has not practiced or played in a month because of a knee injury, so Anthony Brown would almost certainly start against the Bengals if Huntley is unable to play.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (illness) was the only other Ravens player to miss practice. Defensive end Calais Campbell (rest, knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest) returned to full practice participation.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) was limited for the second straight day.

  2. Lamar & Tyler are both from South Florida. I live down here too. I know in my heart they’ve shared the conversation of wanting each other to succeed & get paid. They basically have told each other “we’re not stepping on the field, albeit next season” & rightfully so. I expect Lamar in Miami, and Tyler with Carolina/Houston.

  3. Huntley just doesn’t play smart enough to avoid the abuse he’s taking on the field. If he doesn’t learn that he’s not built to take NFL hits he won’t be around long unfortunately.

