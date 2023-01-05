Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips notes problems with players slipping at Lambeau Field

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2023, 12:19 PM EST
NFL: JAN 01 Vikings at Packers
Getty Images

Vikings offensive coordinator says one of the things that went wrong for his team in Sunday’s loss at Green Bay was players slipping on the grass at Lambeau Field.

Phillips said today that he has emphasized with the players that they need to prepare themselves better for treacherous field conditions.

“We definitely have to take the conditions into account, and we have to be professional about whatever the environment we’re playing in,” Phillips said. “The margin for error in this league is small. I assume you’re talking about guys slipping down on the ground. It was noticeable that it happened with us and it didn’t happen with them. It was something that was addressed, but guys have got to understand the margin for error is so small. It can’t be like, ‘I’ll get it next time.’ You don’t know how many times you’re going to have that play to change a game or continue a drive. We have to be professional about it.”

Phillips indicated that he thought the players needed to do a better job of preparing themselves in pregame to determine which types of cleats they needed to wear.

“You do have to go out in pregame and make sure you’ve got it right before we go out there. You can’t make that decision afterwards,” he said. “We have to be better in that area.”

The Vikings will open the playoffs at home in the comfort of their indoor stadium, but they’ll likely have to play outdoors on the road in January if they want to get to the Super Bowl. And Phillips hopes that if they’re on a slippery field, they handle it better than they did on Sunday.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips notes problems with players slipping at Lambeau Field

  1. Nothing is funnier than watching a soft dome team trying to play football in the outdoors against men.

  3. They’re down to their third-string center who has never played center before, they lost their best offensive lineman, and now the OC is calling the players unprofessional. I have a feeling the charm in this charmed season is wearing off quickly.

  4. I think a bigger concern is the defense than the cleats. Better prepared is the key word

  6. For all the talk about how great Lambeau Field is and what a historic experience for the fans that field surface is garbage.

  8. Cant be any more weak than bringing up the field. Paper Champions the worst 12-4 team ever in the history of the NFL. Hey coach the field wasnt any issue for them was it??

  9. So they leave the cleat selection up to the players? Why does the equipment manager and head coach arrive at a joint decision and equip everyone rather than leave it to their discretion?

  10. The Vikings played outdoors at Washington and Buffalo in November and won both games.

    I’ve heard that FedEx field is terrible, but didn’t cause problems. I’m unfamiliar with the quality of the field in Buffalo.

    But the glorified cow pasture at Lambeau did cause problems.

    Just sayin’…

  11. The playing surface at Lambeau Field was so treacherous,.. as Wes Phillips described,.. that Packer players weren’t slipping. And by the way koolaid,.. Lambeau’s playing surface is considered one of the 3 best natural turf fields in the league. Maybe you should point your finger at the equipment manager for not having the proper cleats,… cletus.

  13. People talking about him “making excuses” or “bringing up the field” seem to miss the fact that he was answering a direct question asked him about players slipping in the game.

  14. Yeah, it was “Lam-bo” field’s fault. It has nothing to do with our Vikings not preparing properly for life outside our comfy glass house.

  16. McCarthy had the Cowboys wearing 7-stud cleats because HE KNOWS. He had them practice in those cleats 10 days prior to the game to help them get used to it. I can see KOC gently asking his players, even offering a “it’s ok if you don’t want to, I won’t force you,”. “This is a safe space”. Yuk!!

  17. It is easy to see that most of the commenters here have never been to Lambeau and “up close and personal” with the field surface. That so called “garbage” grass is just as good or better than any real grass in the NFL. The Vikings play on it every year and it has not changed. Just a bunch of excuses to not be totally prepared by now to play real football there.

  18. Loserville Propaganda Council – emergency meeting minutes ……….

    “Were down 41-3, and can’t really blame this one on the refs. Now I’d like you to all to carefully listen to this unconventional idea from Wesley Phillips………”

  19. I wonder if the ref that didn’t call taunting on Alexander doing the gritty in JJ’s face was wearing bad cleats too.

  20. lasersepi says:
    January 5, 2023 at 12:26 pm
    This is news? Lam-bo field is prehistoric. Of course the conditions are awful.
    ——————————————————–
    One would expect such a comment from someone who has neither been to Lambeau nor most likely never traveled outside his local county.

  22. Satan says:
    January 5, 2023 at 12:22 pm
    Nothing is funnier than watching a soft dome team trying to play football in the outdoors against men.
    <
    Yah, I'm sure all the Buffalo fans thought it was hilarious when the Vikes knocked them out on the Bills OUTDOOR field.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.