24.5 million watched tense moments following Damar Hamlin’s health situation

The NFL brings together a live audience like nothing else. On Monday night, that audience experienced something it had never experienced before.

And the audience was massive.

According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Daily, 25.4 million viewers on average watched the ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 coverage of the Bills-Bengals game from the time Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest until the official suspension of the game.

In the half hour before Hamlin’s health situation, 21.4 million viewers watched the game.

The Bills-Bengals game, as of Thursday, was cancelled by the league.