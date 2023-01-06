Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home from practice, status for Sunday unclear

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 6, 2023, 10:24 AM EST
On Thursday, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney said in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was “95 percent sure” he wouldn’t be back with the Browns next season.

Now he may not even play for what remains in the 2022 season.

According to multiple reporters, the Browns have sent Clowney home from Friday’s practice. His status for Sunday is unclear. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is slated to speak to the media after the session, where he’ll surely be asked about Clowney if he doesn’t address the edge rusher first.

Among several criticisms, Clowney said he feels as if he needs to be around those who believe in him. And he noted that there are likely changes coming to the Browns’ coaching staff, so he could be back if some members aren’t.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft, has 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and four QB hits in 12 games this season. He initially signed with the Browns in 2021 before re-upping with the club in the 2022 offseason.

Clowney has 43.0 career sacks, 11.0 of which have come with Cleveland over the last two seasons.

11 responses to “Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home from practice, status for Sunday unclear

  1. When you barely produce anything on the field, you are lucky to still be there. When you barely produce anything on the field and start trashing the coaching staff…your luck has run out

  2. I think people believe in him. They just have no faith that he can stay on the field. Most important ability is availability.

  4. I’m not aware of a ‘believe in me’ clause in nfl contracts. Maybe the nflpa should add that to their list next time collective bargaining comes up.

  5. I don’t know why when we talk about all time busts, he isn’t in the conversation. I know he’s not horrible, but he’s pretty mid for all the hype surrounding him coming out.

  7. Bro… IF you have a beef with how your used with the team, have your agent talk.. don’t go to the media to air your issues.

  9. Once again the only stories about the Browns are how dysfunctional they are and what they have become.

  10. This dude peaked with that hit on the Michigan running back that popped his helmet off in the Outback Bowl. Been over-rated ever since.

  11. “Believe in me” then why did they give you a contract at the beginning of the season. Always has been overrated and can’t stay healthy, and your stats show it

