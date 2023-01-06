Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home from practice, status for Sunday unclear

Getty images

On Thursday, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney said in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was “95 percent sure” he wouldn’t be back with the Browns next season.

Now he may not even play for what remains in the 2022 season.

According to multiple reporters, the Browns have sent Clowney home from Friday’s practice. His status for Sunday is unclear. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is slated to speak to the media after the session, where he’ll surely be asked about Clowney if he doesn’t address the edge rusher first.

Among several criticisms, Clowney said he feels as if he needs to be around those who believe in him. And he noted that there are likely changes coming to the Browns’ coaching staff, so he could be back if some members aren’t.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft, has 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and four QB hits in 12 games this season. He initially signed with the Browns in 2021 before re-upping with the club in the 2022 offseason.

Clowney has 43.0 career sacks, 11.0 of which have come with Cleveland over the last two seasons.