Cardinals place Chris Banjo, Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve

The Cardinals placed safety Chris Banjo and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

Banjo is in concussion protocol, and Ledbetter has a knee injury.

The Cardinals now have 19 players on injured reserve, including 10 starters. Only Denver (23) and Tennessee (23) have more players currently on IR than the Cardinals.

Banjo finishes his fourth season with the Cardinals with 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown in 13 games.

Ledbetter made 22 tackles and a sack in 14 games with the first three starts of his career.

