Chiefs elevate Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Matthew Wright for Saturday’s game

The Chiefs needed some receiver depth with Skyy Moore ruled out, and Mecole Hardman returning on a snap count.

So the Chiefs have elevated receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad as a standard elevation.

It’s the second time the Chiefs have elevated Smith-Marsette. In Week 14 against the Broncos, Smith-Marsette played three offensive snaps and had no statistics.

The Chiefs also elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad as a standard elevation. Wright tried out with the team Thursday and signed with the practice squad Friday.

Veteran kicker Harrison Butker is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Raiders with back spasms.

Wright went 7-of-7 on extra points and 12-of-14 on field goals in four games with the Steelers this season.

The Chiefs waived linebacker Justin Hilliard from the practice squad to make room for Wright.