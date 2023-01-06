Cowboys add KaVontae Turpin to the practice report and list him as questionable

Posted by Charean Williams on January 6, 2023, 4:37 PM EST
The Cowboys added returner KaVontae Turpin to the practice report Friday with an illness. They list him as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders.

Dallas has ruled out center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck).

Biadasz did not practice all week.

Connor McGovern is expected to start at center this week.

Vander Esch returned to limited practices this week as he works his way back. He has not played since Week 15.

Running back Tony Pollard (thigh) exited the injury report this week and will return to game action.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and cornerback Kelvin Jospeh (tooth) also will play.

