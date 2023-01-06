Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube has been removed and he is talking to family and teammates

Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to make excellent progress after going into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night.

The Bills released a statement on Friday morning saying that doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center have removed Hamlin’s breathing tube, and he is speaking with no signs of neurological issues.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the statement said. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

The Bills also said Hamlin spoke with his teammates this morning over FaceTime. That was undoubtedly the greatest victory in a Bills season that has been marked by the spirit of Hamlin, who wrote on a piece of paper as soon as he regained consciousness: “Did we win?”

Now the Bills will focus on winning their remaining games, with the huge relief of knowing their fallen teammate is getting better.