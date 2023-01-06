Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube has been removed and he is talking to family and teammates

January 6, 2023
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to make excellent progress after going into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night.

The Bills released a statement on Friday morning saying that doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center have removed Hamlin’s breathing tube, and he is speaking with no signs of neurological issues.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the statement said. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

The Bills also said Hamlin spoke with his teammates this morning over FaceTime. That was undoubtedly the greatest victory in a Bills season that has been marked by the spirit of Hamlin, who wrote on a piece of paper as soon as he regained consciousness: “Did we win?”

Now the Bills will focus on winning their remaining games, with the huge relief of knowing their fallen teammate is getting better.

  1. Amazing news. Happy for Damar, his family, and the friends he has across the league. Thank you University of Cincinnati Medical staff. You are heroes.

  4. Great news! Looks like he’s well on his way to recovery.

    Let’s give thanks to modern medicine, science, and the prompt response from the EMT team which made this all possible.

  6. Wonderful news!
    BB and company could be in for a severe beating Sunday.
    Lets Go Bills!

  8. After 11 rounds of failed voting the owners will conference call Damar to break the stalemate!

  9. If they wheel him out for the coin toss on Sun the Pats might as well just line up and all shake his hand, give him a hug, and head to the busses.

  10. Such awesome news!! I am a Pats fan and I know my team will not be winning on Sunday in what will be an extremely emotional game for the Bills and their fans. It would be cool if the Bills can make a Super Bowl run cuz NE sure won’t be this year!

  13. This news is fantastic!

    When I was younger my heart stopped twice and I came very close to dying. It changed me as a person forever. I am sure that Damar will be changed forever by his experience from Monday night. Damar welcome to the club of those who have “bonus time”. Life is short. Live each day!

  16. Satan says:
    January 6, 2023 at 10:22 am
    Great news! Looks like he’s well on his way to recovery.

    Let’s give thanks to modern medicine, science, and the prompt response from the EMT team which made this all possible.
    ____________________________________________________

    Cope. Prayer works

  17. What great great news With damaged lungs he isn’t flying anytime soon but I’m sure we will see him in due time. Thank you Lord!

  22. Thank you God, and the entire NFL family of players, coaches, medical staff, trainers & fans, especially the City of Cincinnati and the Bengals! This is a wonderful gift, and finally an uplifting story that we can all bond around for the first time in the past few years.

  25. Lifelong (born in 1966) Patriots fan here. Nothing better than the news today. Wow. I will root for the Pats this weekend, always will. But this one is different. No, I don’t think they have a chance in Buffalo. But does it really matter right now? Damar and his family are what matters. Whenever the Pats are not in the hunt I like to root for a good story. Nothing better than Buffalo winning it all this year.

