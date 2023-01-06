DeShon Elliott: Aaron Rodgers doesn’t respect us, and I don’t like none of that shit

Posted by Charean Williams on January 6, 2023, 3:59 PM EST
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions
Getty Images

In a postgame interview after a win over the Rams two weeks ago, Aaron Rodgers corrected Lisa Salters of ESPN after she noted the Packers’ final three games were against teams above .500.

“Well,” Rodgers corrected her, “one of them is at .500 right now.”

He meant the Lions, who were 7-7 at that time and now are 8-8.

The Lions heard the statement, and they took it personally.

The teams play on Sunday Night Football, and the Packers will clinch a playoff berth with a win. The Lions will know before the game whether they have a chance for the postseason or not based on the Seahawks’ result.

The Lions want to win to prove something to Rodgers and the Packers whatever the stakes.

“This means a lot, because I feel like they don’t respect us,” safety DeShon Elliott said Friday, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com. “[Rodgers] doesn’t respect us; that team doesn’t respect us. We shouldn’t be an underdog, no matter what the record says. Going out there, I think we’re going to fight our ass off, play smashmouth football, just cause of the respect factor.

“Like, we all got here someway, somehow. Yeah, he’s a Hall-of-Famer, but I just don’t respect the way he’s been talking about my guys all year, and the way that team views us. So we’re going to go out there and prove something.”

Detroit beat the Packers 15-9 at Ford Field on Nov. 6, with Rodgers throwing three picks. His postgame comment that “we can’t lose a game like that against that team, no” stuck in the Lions’ craw. (In Rodgers’ defense, the Lions were 1-6 when the game kicked off.)

Lions players have sounded off this week, most notably Elliott.

Elliott was asked what specifically bothered him about Rodgers, and Elliott didn’t hold back.

“Shoot, whatever,” Elliott said. “The way he carries himself. I don’t like none of that shit. So, we got to go out there and show what we can do, and show who the big dog [is], back up all the talking we do. We’re going to go out there and do that.”

Rodgers is 18-7 against the Lions with 53 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His career passer rating against Detroit is 105.8.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “DeShon Elliott: Aaron Rodgers doesn’t respect us, and I don’t like none of that shit

  1. Lions can start talking when going 8-8 into the last week isn’t considered one of your all time great seasons. Respect in football is earned and your QB will will be left wanting outside in the cold. Almost get a winning season and they think they are relevant all of a sudden.

  2. That headline is hilarious, almost Onion-like. But I, too, feel that Rodgers disrespects his opponents, in particular the Bears, but also the Lions (though see nothing wrong with pointing out that the Lions were at .500 at the time). I’m going to enjoy watching him and the Cheeseballs sink to the bottom of the NFC North in the coming years while the other 3 teams annually battle it out for first place.

  4. Another mouthy no body, looking for a bit of attention 😏
    I don’t particularly like Rogers, however he’s earned the right to comment and he can certainly back it up.

  5. Rodgers is a fraud. He hasn’t had a game over 255 yards and has 5 games under 200. The end is nigh.

  7. Rodgers doesn’t respect anyone including his parents and the random super chicks he dates. It’s all about him.

  8. This Lions team doesn’t care about the teams’ history. Rodgers is about to be sent packin’ (see what I did there).

  9. The Lions have been in the league since the beginning…1 playoff win in the Super Bowl Era. Honestly, there isn’t much to respect.

    Even the Texans have 4 Playoff victories.

    Heck, the Lions make the Jags look like the 70’s Steelers, 80’s 49ers, and 90’s Cowboys all rolled into one.

  10. Whatever… it’s the Lions. They have never been good enough to be anyone’s rival.

  11. Note to Deshon: Rodgers didn’t steal your first born. Better pay more attention to being able to bracket Christian Watson.

  12. As a Niners fan, I am praying GB wins this game. We’ll smoke Rodgers when AJ & the run game can’t bail him out like it has the last monnth. The Lions are a much tougher out IMO.

  13. This Elliot guy’s supposed to be a college grad and yet the article reads like a grade 5 dropout was quoted.

  14. Regardless of Sundays out come the Lions have had a positive season. Add the Rams pick being way better than expected and the Lions future looks good . Give the Packers credit for their playoff chances after a terrible start to the season. Looking forward to a great game on Sunday night.

  15. “[Rodgers] doesn’t respect us; that team doesn’t respect us.”

    _________________

    “Rodgers is 18-7 against the Lions with 53 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His career passer rating against Detroit is 105.8”

    Priceless.

    (Having said that, I’m rooting for the Lions)

  16. Hey Lions, why don’t you do something about it? Every year you have a chance to knock the Packers out in Lambeau and consistently find ways to choke and blow it. We don’t want to hear your smack talk until you can back it up. Prove you’re not the same team as always…

  17. I have never heard an 8-8 team who hasn’t been to the playoffs in like 20 years talk so much garbage! You are not going to win!, 🤣

  18. Everybody and every team needs bulletin board material. So what – that is why it is called that – bulletin board material – and that is why they play the games

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.