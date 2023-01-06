If necessary, Roger Goodell would determine neutral site for AFC Championship Game

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
NFL owners approved a change to the rules for handling a cancelled game on Friday and one of the changes opens the door to the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site.

That will happen in the following three scenarios:

  1. Buffalo and Kansas City both win or both tie — a Buffalo vs Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.
  2. Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties — a Buffalo vs Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.
  3. Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins — a Buffalo or Cincinnati vs Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

The resolution that NFL owners approved on Friday says that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the neutral site under that scenario. There is nothing in the resolution about the criteria for choosing a site and there have been discussions about indoor and outdoor possibilities.

With most of the league done playing by the conference championship, there will be a number of options in both categories in the event the NFL ultimately has to go down that route. If it does and is planning to attend what would be a notable event in NFL history, Goodell will get to choose the building where he’d get booed by fans of at least one team.

43 responses to “If necessary, Roger Goodell would determine neutral site for AFC Championship Game

  2. A neutral site/ Why, so both sets of fans can feel screwed? Better to flip a coin.

  3. What about a Bengals – Bills round 2 matchup? How in the world could they justify that game being in Buffalo? If Bills are 2 seed because they had the better record before Monday, then hold that same philosophy for the Bengals and Ravens. Either way, the Bengals were rolling for the last 2 months and I’m sure this is more motivation.

  4. Under scenario 3, Chiefs still get #1 by virtue of playing all their games? Or will there be a three-way tiebreaker used? Or flip the coin a few times? Who knows now, right?

  5. Seems like Cincinatti is the one left out here. Lesson learned for Zac Taylor, I guess.

  6. Teams play for home field advantage, this makes no sense. Play the game week 19 and push playoffs back 1 week, so simple

  8. Roger Goodell was hired by a group of private business owners to run their football league. Their private businesses have done very well under his guidance, but the owners are still the boss. Goodell has whatever amount of power the owners are willing to give him.

  10. With bullet point #1, which teams get the 1st rd Bye?

    Also, if Buffalo chose to skip their game, why isn’t that a forfeit?

  11. If Baltimore and Cincinnati tie, is there some sort of additional tiebreaker mechanism? War? Roll a die? The neutral site will be Detroit or Dallas (they won’t be in it at that point)

  15. And no money will change hands behind the scenes as part of this decision process.

  16. NFL owners and their minion GODell did it again. They continue to have zero regard for their customers(aka fans). Then again it seems these days most all companies operate in same manner. Sad world.

  17. It’s so refreshing that fans and players are ok with the Hamlin situation quite possibly may send them packing for the season !

  18. First assumption would be Canton, OH (HOF Stadium, but same state conflict).

    Neutral site options: 1. Heinz Field (Only Yinzers may attend)

    2. Texans Stadium (Rarely used post season).

    3. Jerry’s World (Unlikely since it will be in use in the post season).

    4. Lambau Field (Packers will be eliminated so it will be available).

    5. Mile High (See #2 & #4). 

  19. This is so much crap. Sad story but now the Chiefs are punished because the Bills Bangles didn’t finish their game.

  20. This is just BS.

    Ravens got screwed with no chance for the AFCN title. And these cities could be screwed. Nothing like taking a major home playoff game (and the gameday revenue) away from all of the cities that would have earned it.

  21. After the game, I said I didn’t care what happened w/ the Bills’ seeding & where they had to play, and I still feel that way. If they have to play all 3 games and be on the road for each of them, that’s a fine trade-off by me. Hamlin is recovering & that was the top priority.

    On Monday, it felt like the NFL world was pretty united. No one thought the game should continue – including BOTH teams.

    Today, I’m hearing some different stories, bordering on blaming the Bills for “their” choice to not continue playing. It’s like a lot of fans have amnesia.

    This was never going to work out equitably after that game was canceled. That’s just the way it is. Every team that was going to make the playoffs or have a chance for the playoffs will still make it, or have that chance. It’s not perfect, but it’s fine.

  22. If it’s Buffalo/KC, Indy seems the obvious choice. Indoors, and about a 7 hour drive from both places, so fans of both could fairly easily attend.

    CIN/KC is a little trickier, since the short drive from Cincy to Indy could essentially make it a Bengals home game. That would seem to open up a bunch of other options.

  23. It’ll be an NFC domed stadium far away from those three cities, and not LA because the Chiefs play there every year. I’d say that makes the Superdome the leading candidate.

  24. So we’re are going win %.

    So we are throwing out long standing tie breaker rules.

    So we are going to neutral fields.

    What next? Just play the damn games and stop rigging them!

  25. If this happens my interest in the AFC Championship just evaporated and I support an NFC team.

  26. Lambeau would be perfect. AFC teams only get to play there once every eight years.

  27. assuming its gotta be an open air stadium right since all 3 have stadiums as such and a colder climate. Assuming teams wouldnt want to deal with the altitidue if they dont have to in Denver. Philly likely out because they very likely could be hosting their own conference championship that day

    People keep mentioning Met Life but that seems a little wonky with Buffalo being upstate

    New England
    Chicago
    Green Bay
    Cleveland
    Pittsburgh
    Washington
    Carolina (? whats climate like there now?)

  29. touchback6 says:
    January 6, 2023 at 2:14 pm

    Also, if Buffalo chose to skip their game, why isn’t that a forfeit?

    *****
    Buffalo AND Cinci both chose to stop but it seems like bengals assumed it would be continued. Taylor doesnt sound too thrilled today

  30. Buffalo getting screwed here–they had an excellent chance to be playing the championship game in their cold, windy, miserable house, (possibly against a warm weather team) and now that advantage has been negated

  31. Casey fans seem awfully quiet, and deservedly so, But this affects them too. If they happen to win the super bowl there will always be an asterisk.

  32. Probable round 2 matchup: Cincinnati at Buffalo. Why isn’t that matchup also at a neutral site. Cincy had a clear path to the #2 seed over Buffalo by winning out and didn’t get the chance.

  33. Notre Dame Stadium. Outdoors, 80k plus seats, turf field (so no concerns over field conditions). Almost equidistant from all 3 top seeds.

  34. cnc33 says:
    January 6, 2023 at 2:32 pm
    It’ll be an NFC domed stadium far away from those three cities, and not LA because the Chiefs play there every year. I’d say that makes the Superdome the leading candidate.

    ******************
    Would the 3 outdoor cold climate teams want a dome? Maybe they would I dont know but worth asking

  35. Buffalo must forfeit the Bengals game. It is the only fair outcome. But, of course, being the darlings of the NFL, that isn’t going to happen.

  38. Where can I get a blue Goodell clown shirt? I need to order it before my team has to play an away game despite earning the the 1 seed….

  40. doctorrumack says:
    January 6, 2023 at 2:42 pm
    Casey fans seem awfully quiet, and deservedly so, But this affects them too. If they happen to win the super bowl there will always be an asterisk

    Chiefs fans are furious. This in no way benefits the Chiefs.

  41. The NFL has officially become WWE 2.0! Someone got hurt and that’s terrible
    That’s also part of the game . Now teams are putting in season long work to have their playoff chances determined by a coin flip the NFL and Roger Goodell should be embarrassed.

  42. “ghjjf says:
    January 6, 2023 at 2:47 pm
    We will never know who the best AFC team is in the 2022 season!”
    _______________

    Sure we will. The AFC team that plays in the SB will be the best AFC team.

  43. converge241 says:
    January 6, 2023 at 2:39 pm
    touchback6 says:
    January 6, 2023 at 2:14 pm

    Also, if Buffalo chose to skip their game, why isn’t that a forfeit?

    *****
    Buffalo AND Cinci both chose to stop but it seems like bengals assumed it would be continued. Taylor doesnt sound too thrilled today

    ————————-
    I think rather than the Bengals assuming the game would be continued, they assumed the existing policy would rule, and playoff seeding would be determined by winning percentage. No neutral sites, no coin flips. 1.KC 2.Buffalo 3.Cincy – and then Taylor could rest Burrow, Chase, Mixon, etc. against Baltimore.

Leave a Reply

