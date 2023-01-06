Jalen Hurts listed as questionable

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2023, 4:05 PM EST
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is trending in the right direction to return from his sprained right shoulder for Sunday’s game against the Giants, but the team isn’t willing to rule him in for that game just yet.

Hurts was a limited participant in practice again on Friday and the Eagles have listed him as questionable to play. Hurts has missed the last two games and Gardner Minshew would be in position to play again if he does not get the green light.

The Eagles will be the NFC East champions and the top seed in the entire conference with a win. The Giants are locked into the fifth seed and ruled out a couple of key defensive players due to injury on Friday.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley (wrist), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), defensive end Janarius Robinson (ankle), and defensive end Josh Sweat (neck) are out for the Eagles.

The Eagles also announced that they have waived guard Sua Opeta. They have safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn on their way back from injured reserve, so the roster spot could filled in short order.

5 responses to “Jalen Hurts listed as questionable

  2. Said it all along, I’m just glad the horrible injury to Damar Hamlin didn’t happen in Philadelphia. Those idiots would have booed and thrown things at the ambulance…

    And before you say, “Oh, no, it we would have acted respectfully, etc, etc, etc…”

    I just say, your history says you cannot act respectfully and you seem to get wood off the idea that you cannot act respectfully…sick.

  3. Oh, the drama. Philly should win regardless with some of the players sitting on the Giants.

  4. He must be busy making more moronic tv commercials. seems to be his entire agenda. And why does he talk with a fake east coast wannabe accent ? Anyone have an answer?

