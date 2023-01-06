Joe Flacco to start, Mike White ruled out with injured ribs

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2023, 10:24 AM EST
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Jets opened the season with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback and they will end it the same way.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Friday that Flacco will be starting against the Dolphins in Week 18 because Mike White has been ruled out with injured ribs. White missed two game for the same reason before returning and playing poorly against the Seahawks last Sunday, but the Jets said he was well enough to play earlier this week.

Flacco started the first three games of the season because Zach Wilson was sidelined by a knee injury. Wilson has made nine starts, but his Week 16 performance against the Jaguars was brutal and the Jets have opted not to give him one more spin this Sunday.

Wilson is expected to dress for the game and the Jets could also elevated Chris Streveler as another quarterback option.

The development isn’t a bad one for a Dolphins team that needs a win to have a chance to advance to the playoffs, but they have their own quarterback issues with Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater dealing with dislocated finger, and rookie Skylar Thompson as the only healthy quarterback on the active roster.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Joe Flacco to start, Mike White ruled out with injured ribs

  2. Hard to say this as a NE fan, but it might be best for the Dolphins to sneak into the playoffs. They’re the only team going up compared to the Pats, Raiders, even the Ravens. They’d even be competitive if Tua could play.

  4. Gonna be a barnburner between these two teams. And the Dolphins, riding a 5 game losing streak, might manage to back themselves into the playoffs on a 3rd string QB because of Joe Flacco and the Jets. LMFAO.

  9. Joey Statue is going to lead this team to a win in what will likely be his final game. Honestly, Matt Ryan should be starting in Indy too as that will likely be his final game, as a sign of respect and to let him ride into the sunset.

  10. Half of this makes sense to me, White shouldn’t be playing. That was obvious last week so him being benched is the part that makes sense.

    But Flacco is a UFA and is NOT going to be on the Jets next season. I can understand him wanting to play as it is resume material for his next back up job but is Wilson so mentally fragile that he can’t start and at least get some more experience under his belt?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.