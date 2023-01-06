Kliff Kingsbury on his future: We’ll focus on that after Sunday

Getty Images

It seems like Kliff Kingsbury thinks he may be on the proverbial hot seat.

Entering the final game of the season, the Cardinals are 4-12 and in last place in the NFC West. After starting last season 10-2, the Cardinals have gone 5-17 since — including a non-competitive playoff loss to the Rams in last year’s wild card round.

So now with a 28-36-1 record in four seasons as the Cardinals head coach, there is a chance owner Michael Bidwill could decide to move on for 2023.

In his Friday press conference, Kingsbury was asked two questions about his future with the franchise. The first was whether he and his staff had received any assurances from ownership about next season.

“We’ve talked with Michael — I have — every day,” Kingsbury said. “And so, at this point, it’s just about trying to win this game. So we haven’t talked post-season, we haven’t talked moves — anything like that. It’s just about current issues and trying to win.”

The next question was if Kingsbury expects to be the head coach of the Cardinals in 2023.

“We’ll focus on that after Sunday,” Kingsbury said. “But like I said, all our talk has been nothing but how we win this game.”

Arizona announced extensions for both Kingsbury and G.M. Steve Keim through 2027 in early March. But after Keim took an indefinite medical leave of absence last month, Jonathan Jones of CBS reported Arizona is expected to part ways with Keim once the offseason begins.

The same may be the case for Kingsbury after this weekend.