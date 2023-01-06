Kyle Shanahan thinks Jimmy Garoppolo would be available in NFC Championship or Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 6, 2023, 6:26 PM EST
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers
Whether he actually sees the field remains to be seen, but 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely to be available in the NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl, if the 49ers make it that far.

That’s the word from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was asked today if Garoppolo could return around the conference championship game or the Super Bowl.

“That’s still the goal,” Shanahan said. “He’s not out there running and stuff like that, so it’s still a little ways.”

Although Garoppolo still has some healing to do, he had his cast removed and is able to put some weight on his injured foot.

Realistically, if Brock Purdy leads the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl, the 49ers aren’t going to sideline him to put Garoppolo back on the field. But it would be nice to have Garoppolo available as a backup. But first he needs to heal, and Purdy needs to help them get that far.

8 responses to “Kyle Shanahan thinks Jimmy Garoppolo would be available in NFC Championship or Super Bowl

  2. Agreed with all of this. If niners make it to the NFC championship game or Super Bowl Purdy is starting. I haven’t seen anything that this guy can’t do better than Jimmy. Only thing is that he’s not battle tested.

  3. Long time between now and NFC championship, and multiple games to win. But no way does Shanny take out Purdy at this point, barring a total meltdown. The team believes in The Kid- and they’re peaking at the right time. The best team doesn’t always win the Supe- sometimes it’s just the best team at that moment. Can be two different things.

  4. Is he allowed to relieve Kyle during the 4th quarter of a championship game? That’s where the 49ers really need him.

  6. It would be great to have Garoppolo as a backup to Purdy in the playoffs. IF Purdy gets injured before Jimmy is ready, then the Niners will lose.

  8. Good luck to this kid if he makes it that far. Either way, he’ll probably get a good payday out of it… if he makes it to the SHOW

