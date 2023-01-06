Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari ruled out for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants defense will be without defensive end Leonard Williams and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari on Sunday.

Both players have been out of practice all week and they have also been ruled out of the regular season finale against the Eagles. Ojulari has an ankle injury and Williams is dealing with a neck injury.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) is on track to miss another game after being listed as doubtful. Center Jon Feliciano (back) is listed as questionable and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sit.

The Giants can’t move up or down from the No, 5 seed in the final weekend of the season, so there’s no real reward for them risking the health of players ahead of the postseason. Oddsmakers have installed the Eagles as two-touchdown favorites, which suggests that they think the Giants will be holding out other players as well.