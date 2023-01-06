Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari ruled out for Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2023, 2:22 PM EST
The Giants defense will be without defensive end Leonard Williams and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari on Sunday.

Both players have been out of practice all week and they have also been ruled out of the regular season finale against the Eagles. Ojulari has an ankle injury and Williams is dealing with a neck injury.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) is on track to miss another game after being listed as doubtful. Center Jon Feliciano (back) is listed as questionable and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sit.

The Giants can’t move up or down from the No, 5 seed in the final weekend of the season, so there’s no real reward for them risking the health of players ahead of the postseason. Oddsmakers have installed the Eagles as two-touchdown favorites, which suggests that they think the Giants will be holding out other players as well.

2 responses to “Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari ruled out for Giants

  1. Well they can move from the 5 seed, because they are locked into the 6 spot. Headed to MN to play the 3 (SF isn’t losing to AZ)

  2. It’s funny hearing pundits & fans talk about how the cowboys can get the #1 seed and blah blah blah…there’s just 1 problem: the eagles are a vastly superior team to the Giants starters regardless of QB. Oh wait, the Giants also literally have nothing to play for so that means no Saquon or Danny Dimes amongst several other key players…and y’all are counting on the Giants beating the eagles? If you’re holding out on that, while you’re waiting, I have some sand in the desert you might be interested in buying…

