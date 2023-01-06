Longtime Bills radio announcer John Murphy off the air after suffering a stroke

Getty Images

John Murphy, a play-by-play announcer who has worked for decades on Bills radio broadcasts, is off the air after suffering a stroke.

Murphy missed Monday night’s game but the team did not divulge details about the reason for his absence. Today Murphy’s family announced that he had a stroke but that he is getting better.

“John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend,” the family’s statement said. “He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day. John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone’s support.”

Chris Brown filled in for Murphy on Monday night and will remain the Bills’ play-by-play voice while Murphy recovers.

In a tough week for the Bills, Murphy will, like Damar Hamlin, have all of Bills Mafia in his corner.