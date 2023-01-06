Mike White reveals he’s been dealing with five broken ribs

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Mike White‘s season is finished after the team ruled him out for Sunday’s season finale. White revealed Friday that his rib injury actually was a ribs injury.

“So there was technically a total of five [fractures],” White said, via Andy Vasquez of NJ.com. “But [the doctors] said one [fracture] looked like an old one, which I don’t understand, but they’re smarter than me. So a total of five.”

White fractured his ribs in the Dec. 11 loss to the Bills and returned last week but took a big hit on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. He hurt the rest of the game and woke on Monday knowing it would be a challenge to play this week.

With his season done, White can begin looking toward the future. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason.

In four starts this season, White completed 58.9 percent of his passes and threw for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He has seven career starts.

“I do have an immense amount of confidence in myself, and I do view myself as a starter in this league,” White said. “Now, whether that happens here or not? We’ll wait and see. That’s not up to me, but . . . I’m proud of what I put on film and I thought I did a lot of good things. Now, was I perfect by any means? No. Still went 1-for-6 in the red zone in Minnesota and that can’t happen, and we felt like we could have scored more points in Buffalo. But overall body of work I am proud of what I was able to accomplish.”

The Jets’ quarterback situation is uncertain. Joe Flacco, who will start Sunday, also is scheduled for free agency, and the Jets have a big decision to make with Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick last year.

White hopes to return to the Jets but has no idea what will happen.

“Shoot, I don’t know,” White said. “I guess we’ll wait and see. If any of you guys have a crystal ball, let me know. . . . I mean, I love it here. I love the guys. I love the staff. I love the offense. I mean, shoot, my kids have basically been raised and grown up in Florham Park, so I really like it here. Now, whatever happens, happens. [But] I know I do enjoy it here and enjoy playing in this locker room and I would love to be back.”