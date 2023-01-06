NFL announces plans for all 32 teams to honor Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 6, 2023, 11:57 AM EST
Allegiant Stadium Video Board Lit Up In Support Of Hospitalized Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
The NFL has announced league-wide plans to honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18.

Home teams’ public address announcers will read a statement before the national anthem to honor both Hamlin and the first responders who saved his life: “Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care,” the statement says. “The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.”

Teams will have the option to paint the 3 on each 30-yard line in Bills colors, to recognize Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey.

All players throughout the league will have the option to wear t-shirts during pregame warmups that say, “Love for Damar 3.” Bills players will wear a similar shirt in the team’s colors as well as hats with “3” on them, and Bills players will wear “3” jersey patches.

The NFL is continuing to encourage donations to Hamlin’s fundraiser at chasingmsfoundation.com.

12 responses to “NFL announces plans for all 32 teams to honor Damar Hamlin in Week 18

  1. Love this. So much division in the country today and here is the NFL all coming together for this man. Incredible.

  2. This has easily been the most emotional week in the NFL since 9-11, a true lesson on the priorities in life.
    Good luck to all 32 teams this weekend.

  3. Its great to see the Country offering such support for this young man. Im a firm believer of the power of prayer. Its unfortunate that certain groups have removed religion from our schools and other places. Event like this with Damar show prayer, belief, and God still have a place in our world.

  4. Really? I mean, everyone is pulling for the kid…but maybe we have gone too far?

    I would be more inline with some accolades to the first responders / medical teams.

  5. Here’s the NFL’s PR machine in full automation….
    Glad Hamlin is doing much better but the NFL is milking this for all it’s worth trying to put lipstick on the pig that it truly is….typical!!!

  6. There’s a fine line between genuinely honoring and supporting a stricken player and crassly explioting the narrowly-averted tragedy to boost your public image, and I think the NFL (and sports media at large, for that matter) is rapidly approaching that line.

  7. Great notion, appropriate and well deserved. NFL also needs to find a way to recognize Denny Kellington and all of the other first responders at some point when appropriate.

  8. The on field medical team needs special recognition as well. Without their efforts we would not be reading stories such as this.

  9. While Joe Mixon has been among the many players to celebrate the positive update on Hamlin’s health Thursday, he was seemingly annoyed with the NFL’s handling of their Week 17 matchup.

    “So we not following the rules no more,” Mixon wrote on Twitter with a screenshot from the NFL rule book on its policy for canceled games.

    Teams will think twice before cancelling a game in the future….talking about opening a hornet’s nest.

  10. It will be an inspiring moment in Pittsburgh where as a high schooler in the playoffs for Central Catholic and a Pitt player, Damar competed at Acrisure (Heinz). It would be the comeback story of all time if he back there as a Buffalo Bill!

  11. Excellent move. I would hope in the coming month that he can make it out to Bills game in person for the coin toss or something, after a stable recovery.

  12. Pandering at its finest typical of the NFL. We all are happy the kid is doing better I cried like a baby on Monday but this is not going to help him one bit. Quite sure his family doesnt care about this they just want him out of the hospital happy and healthy.

