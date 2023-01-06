Owners will be able to amend the proposal for AFC playoff seeding

At noon ET on Friday, the NFL’s owners will consider the proposal from the Competition Committee regarding a change to the established rule for dealing with playoff seeding in the event of a canceled game. The proposal has multiple parts; one contemplates a neutral-site AFC Championship under certain circumstances, and the other allows for a possible site change in an eventual wild-card game between the Ravens and Bengals — based on a coin flip (yes, a coin flip).

Per the league, the proposal is tied together. All or nothing. It’s not a situation in which the AFC Championship neutral-site idea will be resolved, and then the Ravens-Bengals issue will be addressed.

That said, the owners can choose to split the proposals into two votes, if they want. Other changes can be made. The suggestions can be amended or debated.

Ultimately, the league can do whatever it wants to do — as long as at least 24 owners agree. It takes only a block of nine to compel the league to retain the current rule on the books that contemplates playoff seeding based on winning percentage, with no allowances for neutral sites or coin flips or anything else.

That’s the biggest point that, before last night, had been glossed over. Through multiple conference calls and, undoubtedly, plenty of other off-the-record and/or background conversations with reporters, there  was never an explanation that the NFL already has a rule for dealing with canceled games, and that the league was choosing to flat-out ignore that rule and come up with something else on the fly.

When the owners meet, that should be the first question asked. Why are we changing the rule that was already created for this specific situation?

That’s an explanation, if there is one, that hasn’t been provided to the media. Presumably, it will be provided to the men and women who own the 32 NFL teams.

  1. I’m not sure why I’m seeing increasing comments suggesting the Bills should forefit because it was their decision to not continue. Multiple Bengals players as well as their coaches have said repeatedly that they didnt want to play either. It’s not as if both teams were asked and the Bengals said, yeah we’re down but the Bills refused.

  2. I guess if you get enough owners voting, you can do anything.

    I think San Diego, St. Louis, San Antonio and Portland need expansion teams. Let’s get that done this weekend.

  3. The NFL said BUF/CIN won’t be played, so win % is what matters.

    Win % if KC, BUF, & CIN win:
    KC: .824
    BUF: .813
    CIN: .75

    If KC, BUF, & CIN lose:
    KC: .765
    BUF: .75
    CIN: .688

    If BUF loses and CIN wins, they will have the same win % and the normal tie-breakers would be used. Since BUF & CIN would have the same division and conference record, you go to the next tiebreaker (which I think Win % against common opponents is next).

    KC, BUF, & CIN control their own destiny by winning.

  4. Neutral site championship is the dumbest of dumb ideas, outside of not following the rules already on the books. If you flip a coin for Ravens, Bengals why not flip a coin for that also. Will be interesting to see if Ravens, Bengals this week is a competitive game or a Titanic Tanker.

  5. So the Bengals would give up an earned home field game for the WC round because why? Currently they sit in 1st, and even with a loss, which I don’t think is going to happen, they would have a better winning %.

  6. Call me crazy but I have a proposal that’s completely out of the box. It’s so out of left field but it will get rid of any perceived slights or advantages and won’t rely on coin flips or mid season rule changes.

    Play the game.

  8. Baffled no mention if the bills/bengals would meet in divisional to move the game. Seems Bengals would be getting stiffed. How can they say Bills would deserve that game without first beating Bengals in Cincy?? Am I missing something?

  9. I would guess that the existing rule regarding cancelled games is based on certain assumptions, like that the home team is at fault for the cancelation (facility not ready, etc) or the visiting team is (missed flight, forgot equipment, etc). In other words, somebody screwed up and it’s easy to assign blame.
    I’m pretty sure they never imagined a scenario like Monday night, where there isn’t anyone at fault but you also can’t say it was force majeure, like a weather emergency. Without someone to blame this on, the NFL is in CYA mode.

  12. Why not? All the other NFL rules are patchwork to cover for one-off scenarios. The catch rule has become a total Frankenstein rule for all the times that teams lost out because of the previous rule. Can an NFL referee even explain with a straight face what really should or shouldn’t be called illegal contact, defensive holding, pass interference, offensive holding, etc? The inconsistencies of officiating are the second biggest threat to the future of the NFL, right after the risk of more incidents like the one we had Monday night

  13. Monday evening: it’s an outrage the NFL would continue this game under the circumstances
    Friday morning: it’s an outrage the NFL would consider not finishing this game under the circumstances

  15. Can’t wait till Brady wins the Super Bowl again this year, and a certain couple of posters claim it is another example of him being lucky because he didn’t face the AFC team he should have faced because Goodell fixed it with this ruling.

  16. The Cincy vs Buffalo at neutral site needs to be addressed, it’s a non starter and completely lopsided currently. The AFC North title win is also cherry picked to give Cincy the bad but not the good. Level the playing field here, NFL.

  17. It seems the biggest concern driving this proposal is that somehow Buffalo is getting jobbed out of the #1 seed. But had the favored teams simply won MNF and the upcoming three Week 18 games, Buffalo would be the #3 seed. What exactly are we trying to fix?

  18. Just a thought….. the bengals had 7 points and bills had 3 points when game was stopped. Why can’t they just use a random number generator with the bengals having a loaded 70% win probability and bills having a 30% win probability and let that determine the outcome of the game rather than changing the rule book over this?

  19. Shouldn’t the $45 million a year Commish be taking the lead on this? Just because these owners are billionaires doesn’t necessarily mean they are geniuses. You ever heard of inherited wealth?

  20. Any scenario where 2 teams are playing and either could have been a 1, should be on a neutral site, not just championship game. If chiefs lose and become a 2, any game against the bengals should be a neutral site. Simpler terms, if 2 teams meet in the playoffs and either team had a legit claim at the seed of their opponent, make it neutral.

  21. And now news came out his tube is out and is talking. He’ll likely be released in the next few days. On the sidelines for inspiration in the playoffs. Back on the field next season, before guys with acl tears and broken legs. So why on earth isn’t the game being played?

  22. Final score: Bengals 7, Bills 3. There you have it folks. If we can determine a winner in OT as long as both teams possess the ball once, we can determine this game with both teams possessing the ball once. And then, wait for it, you dont have to do anything. The standings will determine home field, tie breakers, playoff seedings, and matchups. Imagine that.

  23. I agree with the basics, they already have a rule in place for this scenario. The game did not happen so you go with Winning percentage. It takes the actual results on the field…. You cannot play the game and move the playoffs back a week as they have been selling tickets and people have flight/reservations ect…

  24. Why are they chaning the rule? Money and greed. Are we honestly asking why the owners tell Goodell to cheat their own rules?

  25. The bills need to just accept the forfeit, it does nothing to their playoff standing and fixes everything. This whole thing is becoming a mess

  26. Before the start of Mondays game, KC had a 50% chance of being the 1 seed. Buffalo had a 50% chance as well. It all depended on who won that game.

    The start of the game seemed to be going the Bengals way, but it was so early and there was a lot of time left, so who knows who it would have ended.

    The Buffalo players did not want to continue, which is expected. THATS where the league should have a rule, so that the outcome of not proceeding should be known right then and there.

    The rule should be adopted that if this situation happens again, and a player is hurt so badly that the team he plays for does not wish to continue to play, the current score at time of injury becomes the final score – that way you have a result win/lose/tie. And all this nonsense goes away.

  27. The NFL is consistently inconsistent when it comes to the interpretation and application of its own rules!

  28. This is ridiculous that there’s all of this whining over seeds.
    All perspective lost on such a miniscule concern seemingly overriding concern of the poor kid in the IR.
    Seems incredibly small-minded.

  29. No owner will vote for a neutral – because of ticket revenue loss

    No owner will vote for a coin flip – because its stupid

  30. If I’m seeing it right (and assuming top 3 teams win), the Bengals and Bills should meet in round 2 with the only reason the Bengals can’t head into that as the 2 seed is because they didn’t get a chance to beat the Bills on Monday night. The rules should include that any playoff matchup between those 2 teams (or if somehow the chiefs lose and they meet the Bengals or Bills) in any round, not just the Championship game. It makes no sense to only do it for the CG.

  31. Why are they talking about this anyway? Once the cheifs win saturday none of this matters.

    The Bills and Bengals will have played the same amount of games and will determine the 2 and 3 seeds.

    The Ravens are not beating Cincinnati so that coin flip thing is also dead.

  32. People are making too big a deal about this. These are extraordinary circumstances – it’s not the Bills fault, it’s not the Bengals fault, it’s not the NFL’s fault. Everyone is just trying to adjust as best they can.

    It will never be perfect or fair, but every team that either earned a right for the playoffs or still has a chance to make the playoffs will get their say on the field. Losing a place in the seeding or homefield is not that big of a deal.

  34. This cannot be resolved without harming at least one team.

    I know it doesn’t sound fair, but if any teams are “penalized” it should be the Bills and the Bengals, where the issue originated. I think that the Bills/Bengals game should be considered a tie, then let the chips fall where they may.

  35. chicagopacker says:
    January 6, 2023 at 10:18 am
    Monday evening: it’s an outrage the NFL would continue this game under the circumstances
    Friday morning: it’s an outrage the NFL would consider not finishing this game under the circumstances.
    ****************************************************************
    Do you see the theme here? Outrage. Everyone is outraged. Chicagopacker got it right, but he missed a couple points of outrage. Like all the people that have reading comprehension problems and wanted Skip Bayless fired after his “outrageous” tweet on Monday night. I’m no fan of Bayless, but if you understand the written word, his tweet was spot on. And the thousands of fantasy league owners out there that are outraged over this game not being finished. Boo. Hoo.
    Damar Hamlin is alive and his condition is improving. That’s all i’m concerned about. Rage on!

  36. billsrthefuture says:
    January 6, 2023 at 11:08 am
    People are making too big a deal about this. These are extraordinary circumstances – it’s not the Bills fault, it’s not the Bengals fault, it’s not the NFL’s fault. Everyone is just trying to adjust as best they can.

    It will never be perfect or fair, but every team that either earned a right for the playoffs or still has a chance to make the playoffs will get their say on the field. Losing a place in the seeding or homefield is not that big of a deal.

    ————–

    It is a really big deal. 1 seed is a way better chance to win the Super Bowl.

    For the Bills, lets say (for the sake of argument) they would have a 50% chance of winning each of the divisional, championship game and Super Bowl. That would be 0.5 X 0.5 X 0.5 = 0.125 or 12.5% chance to win the Super Bowl. If you add in a WC weekend game lets say the Bills have a 60% chance to win. So now it’s 0.6 X 0.125 = 0.075 or 7.5% chance to win the Super Bowl. Not to metion, playing the WC weekend game means the team is less fresh, could sustain key injuries, has less time to game plan, etc. So the advantage is bigger than the basic math. It’s a huge advantage.

