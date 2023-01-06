Sean McVay: TV something I’ve been interested in, want to be here right now

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay passed on a chance to leave the sideline for the broadcasting world last year and he may have another choice in front him this offseason.

A report this week said broadcasters are eyeing McVay for a role as a game or studio analyst starting with the 2023 season. On Friday, McVay was asked about that report and acknowledged “that’s something I’ve been interested in” pursuing at some point and called the mutual interest from broadcasters “flattering”

McVay also said that he wants “to be here right now, focus on that, and that’s where I’m at.” He also answered a question about how much thought he’s given to walking away from coaching.

“I don’t know if you necessarily look at it like that as much as just . . . I am going to be open and honest about the things because you care so much,” McVay said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “And it’s being able to be honest with those things. I think that acknowledgement helps me work through it. It doesn’t mean that it changes the passion and the love that you have for it.”

The Rams wrap up their disappointing 2022 season against the Seahawks on Sunday.